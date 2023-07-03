Sahara Group, UoN partner to enhance clean energy transition

Sahara Group and the University of Nairobi have launched a platform which will help students develop and innovate solutions that will accelerate Kenya’s clean energy transition.

The partnership seeks to prioritise use of innovation challenges, Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) contests, creative writing and debate competitions, and thought leadership platforms to facilitate generational sustainability in Kenya.

“Sahara Group is on a mission to spearhead Africa’s march towards sustainability and an inclusive energy transition and we welcome this opportunity to work with the University of Nairobi with great excitement. Together, we can enhance awareness creation and ultimately birth innovations that will create sustainable livelihoods and economic development in Kenya,” said Bethel Obioma, Sahara Group Head of Corporate Communications.

University of Nairobi Director of Corporate Affairs John Orindi said the planned partnership resonates with the institution’s ongoing efforts towards empowering students to become change agents for sustainability in Kenya.

“The creative writing contest presents another opportunity for our students to contribute towards raising awareness and proffering solutions for issues like deforestation and pollution and suggest renewable energy solutions to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels and adoption of clean energy technologies in households and businesses,” he said.

Other sustainability projects the partnership includes sustainable waste management through improved collection and the recycling of waste materials to conserve the environment.

“How and what young Kenyans understand about the terms climate change, climate action, and energy transition will play a critical role in leveraging their energies and skills in promoting sustainability,” added Obioma.