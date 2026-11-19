A consortium involving four American firms has secured mining rights to exploit mineral deposits at Mrima Hills.

This follows successful completion of the tender evaluation process by the Ministry of Mining which sought investors to begin commercialization of mineral deposits across the country.

In a statement, Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho said the government has also issued a Notices of Intention to award Kangu’ra Chromite Development Project in Samburu County to M/S Fangda Special Steel Technology Company Limited and Sinohydro Corporation Joint Venture.

The two Chinese firms have also been awarded mineral rights for Kamacabi Copper Development Project in Tharaka Nithi County.

“An award at the end of tender process is not a licence to immediately break ground; rather, it is the gateway to meaningful local partnerships and strict regulatory compliance,” said Joho.

In March this year, the ministry published a public Request for Expression of Interest inviting potential investors to help commercialize mineral deposits including nobium, rare earth elements, chromite, copper, manganese and coltan.

The bids opened on October 21, 2026 where the firms underwent preliminary and mandatory evaluation, technical evaluation and financial evaluation to assess their ability to effectively carryout mining activities at the intended sites.

Following the awarding of the mineral rights to the companies, Joho said each successful bidder must now engage host communities where the mineral deposits are located.

The engagement will also include landowners, county leadership and relevant stakeholders in order to secure necessary consent as required by law.

“No prospecting operation can proceed without the social licence and formal consent of the people on the ground,” he stated.

Having been picked as successful bidders for mineral exploitation in the three regions, Joho said the firms must also formally lodge their applications for Prospecting Licences through the Online Mining Cadastre (OMC) portal.

The firms must also attach requisite consents and statutory documentation, pay all prescribed fees and fulfill all obligations under the Mining Act.

Additionally, Mineral Rights Board will further conduct independent statutory scrutiny and give recommendations before being granted Prospecting Licences.

“We call upon the successful bidders to approach our communities with humility, transparency and respect and we invite out citizens and local leaders in Kwale, Samburu and Tharaka Nithi counties to participate actively and constructively in the upcoming engagements.

The ministry says tenders for Lali Hills Manganese Project in Tana River County and the Kiritiri Coltan Project in Embu County did not yield a responsive qualifying bid and will be addressed separately as per the law.