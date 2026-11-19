The Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA) and the East Africa Tea Trade Association (EATTA) Thursday signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding to move Kenyan tea beyond bulk commodity exports and towards branded, packaged and value-added products that command premium prices in global markets.

Tea remains one of Kenya’s leading export commodities and foreign exchange earners. The partnership brings together KEPROBA’s mandate to promote Kenya’s exports and nation brand with EATTA’s reach across the tea value chain and its role as operator of the Mombasa Tea Auction, to help exporters capture more value from every kilogramme of tea Kenya produces.

The parties will collaborate to increase the visibility of tea exporters in international markets and to promote direct engagement between exporters and international buyers. To this end, they will support tea companies to adopt modern packaging and branding solutions, promote specialty, orthodox, green, purple and premium teas and support diversification into emerging markets within Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.

The two will facilitate the sharing and dissemination of market intelligence and encourage compliance with export market standards and certification requirements. In addition, the two organizations will advance the implementation of Kenya’s tea value-addition agenda.

At the heart of the agreement is the development and promotion of the “Kenya Tea Story”, a coordinated narrative that will position Kenyan tea as a distinctive, high-quality and authentically Kenyan product under the Made in Kenya brand.

Export performance

Kenya’s tea sector continues to play a pivotal role in the country’s economy, underpinning export earnings and supporting the livelihoods of millions of Kenyans.

According to International Trade Centre Trade database, in 2025, Kenya’s tea exports reached USD 1.44 billion, representing a 2.6% increase from USD 1.40 billion recorded in 2024, with an average annual growth rate of 5.1% over the past five years.

Pakistan, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates remained the leading export destinations for Kenyan tea.

Globally, Kenya maintained its position as a leading tea exporter, ranking third by export value with a 17.3% share of the world market and first by export volume, accounting for 30 percent of global tea exports.

The country’s tea exports continue to be dominated by bulk black tea, which accounts for 96.3% of total exports, while emerging opportunities in value-added and specialty tea segments present significant potential for market diversification and increased export earnings.

“Let us renew our collective commitment to positioning Kenyan tea not only as a globally recognized commodity, but increasingly as a premium, value-added and proudly Kenyan product.”

“Kenyan tea is among the finest in the world, yet too much of it leaves our shores without carrying the Kenyan name. This partnership with EATTA is about changing that. Together we will help our exporters package, brand and tell the story of Kenyan tea so that buyers in every market recognise its origin and are willing to pay for its quality. This is export promotion and nation branding working hand in hand.”

The EATTA Managing Director George Omuga welcomed the partnership, noting that it will enhance opportunities for tea producers, exporters and other stakeholders across the tea value chain.

“Tea remains one of Kenya’s most important export commodity, supporting millions of livelihoods, rural economy, development, employment opportunities and contributing significantly to foreign exchange earnings,” he said.

“As the Auction organizer and a key facilitator of Tea Trade across Africa, EATTA recognises that the future sustainability of the sector will depend on increased productivity, value addition, branding, market diversification and stronger engagement with international buyers”.

The signing of the MoU marks a significant milestone in advancing Kenya’s tea export agenda. By aligning efforts in branding, promotion, market intelligence and value addition, KEPROBA and EATTA are laying the foundation for a more resilient, competitive and globally recognized tea industry that will drive sustainable growth, create new market opportunities and secure long-term value for stakeholders across the tea value chain.