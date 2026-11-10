Migori sugarcane farmers call for board election transparency

Sugarcane farmers in Migori County are calling on candidates seeking various positions on the National Sugar Board to prioritise farmers’ welfare and address the challenges facing the sugar industry.

With just weeks remaining before the much-anticipated elections of representatives kicks off, the farmers in Awendo said they have endured numerous challenges, particularly during cane harvesting and transportation, resulting in significant losses between the time sugarcane leaves their farms and its delivery to factories for processing.

Among their key concerns is the lack of mobile weighbridges, which they say has denied them the opportunity to independently establish the actual tonnage of cane harvested and delivered to factories.

The farmers argue that they are often left in the dark about the actual weight of their cane, raising concerns over transparency and accountability in the weighing process. They are now urging incoming board representatives to push for the introduction of mobile weighbridges to enable farmers to monitor and keep accurate records of their sugarcane deliveries.

They have also called for decisive action to address the continued importation of sugar, which they say has flooded the local market, creating unfair competition for locally manufactured sugar and putting downward pressure on prices.

According to the farmers, uncontrolled sugar imports have further weakened the local industry, threatening farmers’ earnings and undermining the sustainability of sugarcane farming.

Delayed harvesting was also cited as a major challenge, with farmers saying prolonged delays in harvesting expose their cane to losses and affect their expected returns. They want the incoming representatives to work closely with sugar factories and other industry stakeholders to ensure timely harvesting and efficient cane transportation and handling.

The farmers made the demands during a meeting with Peter Midodo, one of the candidates seeking election to represent farmers on the National Sugar Board, in Awendo, Migori County.

They urged all candidates seeking leadership positions in the board to present clear and practical solutions to the challenges affecting sugarcane farmers rather than focusing solely on securing elective positions.

The farmers say they expect the incoming representatives to champion transparency in cane weighing, protect the local sugar market, improve harvesting operations and ensure that farmers receive fair returns for their produce.