Africa’s global reputation and its ability to translate growing international influence into economic opportunities will take centre stage when Africa Global PR Week (AGPRW) returns to Nairobi from 16–18 June 2027.

Building on two previous Nairobi editions, the three-day gathering will convene influential leaders from government, business, media, academia and strategic communications to explore how Africa can take greater ownership of its global narrative and strengthen its position in the international marketplace.

Under the theme “The Africa Reputation Economy: Turning Identity, Influence and Reputation into Economic Value,” AGPRW 2027 will expand the conversation beyond traditional public relations to examine how reputation influences investment, trade, tourism, consumer preference and economic competitiveness. At the centre of the 2027 agenda will be the Africa Brand Index, a continental initiative examining how Africa is perceived, understood, trusted and positioned in the global marketplace.

The Africa Brand Index Baseline Report, launched during Africa Global PR Week 2026, highlighted a significant gap between belief in Africa and preference for African products and brands.

According to the report, 80 percent of respondents expressed belief in Africa, while only 15 percent demonstrated a preference for buying African brands. The findings raise an important question: How can Africa convert positive perceptions into consumer confidence, investment, trade and stronger demand for its products and services?

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Mary Njoki, Chair of Africa Global PR Week, notes that, “Africa must move beyond simply responding to how the world sees us. We must become more intentional about the identity we project, the reputation we build and the value we create. Our story is not just about changing perceptions. It is about building trust, attracting investment, strengthening African brands and ensuring that our reputation opens doors to economic opportunities. Africa Global PR Week provides a platform for the people who shape narratives, influence decisions, build brands and drive policy to advance this important conversation.”

The 2027 programme will feature keynote addresses, high-level panel discussions, masterclasses and networking sessions, bringing together African and international thought leaders.

Discussions will focus on Africa’s reputation economy, the global competitiveness of African brands, nation branding, economic diplomacy, media and the future of influence, and the role of strategic communications in business and institutional success.

The gathering will also explore how governments, businesses and institutions can work together to strengthen Africa’s voice in global conversations and build a reputation that reflects the continent’s ambition, innovation and economic potential.

A key feature will be the University Public Relations Challenge, bringing together university students from across Africa to tackle real-world communications challenges, showcase their creativity and engage with industry leaders.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, nurture emerging talent and prepare the next generation of African communications professionals.

Beyond the annual gathering, Africa Global PR Week seeks to strengthen its role as a platform for sustained dialogue, research, collaboration and action on Africa’s global reputation, with the Africa Brand Index providing an important evidence base for the conversation.