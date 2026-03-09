AfricaInternational NewsLocal NewsNEWS

Kenya calls for reforms to strengthen Commonwealth cooperation

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

Kenya has called for reforms to strengthen the effectiveness of the Commonwealth to improve membership processes and enhance its ability to respond to emerging global challenges.

Speaking at the 26th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting in London, Foreign and Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to sovereign equality, inclusiveness and mutual respect in advancing effective multilateral system.

“At the 26th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting in London, I supported proposals for strategic reforms to reposition the Commonwealth, including improvements to its membership processes and stronger engagement with non-member partners to respond to emerging global challenges,” noted CS Mudavadi.

The CS also supported proposals for strategic reforms to reposition the Commonwealth to build stronger engagement with non-member partners.

The discussions focused on strengthening the Commonwealth’s economic diplomacy by reducing trade barriers, expanding investment flows and responding to shifting global trade patterns.

The discussions further underscored the urgency of reforming the global financial architecture.

The outcomes of the meeting will inform the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting to be hosted by Antigua and Barbuda in November under the theme “Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth.”

During the meeting, CS Mudavadi invited member states to participate in the 11th Ocean Conference to be hosted in Kenya in June 2026 and reaffirmed the country’s readiness to host the Commonwealth Ocean Meeting.

He was accompanied by Ambassador Maurice Makoloo, Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

