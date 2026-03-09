Instant fines for motorists as NTSA management system goes live

Motorists who flout traffic rules will now face instant fines under a new automated system launched by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

In a public notice, NTSA said the Instant Fines Traffic Management System is now operational and will automatically detect traffic offences and send violation notifications to motorists via SMS.

“The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) wishes to inform the public that the Instant Fines Traffic Management System is now live. The system will automatically issue traffic violation notifications via SMS to motorists where applicable”, NTSA said.

The authority says the system is fully automated to enhance transparency, efficiency and accountability in traffic enforcement.

Motorists will be required to pay the fines within seven days through KCB Group.

“This process is fully automated and operates without human intervention, ensuring greater transparency, efficiency, and accountability in traffic enforcement. All fines issued through the system can be paid through the branch network of KCB Group within 7 days”, it added.

The authority further warns that failure to settle the fines within the stipulated period will result in the amount accruing interest.

Drivers or vehicles with pending fines will not be able to access NTSA service platforms until the penalties are cleared.

Motorists are advised to observe traffic regulations and respond promptly to official notifications, adding that further details will be communicated through official government channels.