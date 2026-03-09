County NewsNEWS

Instant fines for motorists as NTSA management system goes live

The Instant Fines Traffic Management System is now operational and will automatically detect traffic offences and send violation notifications to motorists via SMS.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read
Kisumu team road safety compliance checks (Photo/File)

Motorists who flout traffic rules will now face instant fines under a new automated system launched by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

In a public notice, NTSA said the Instant Fines Traffic Management System is now operational and will automatically detect traffic offences and send violation notifications to motorists via SMS.

“The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) wishes to inform the public that the Instant Fines Traffic Management System is now live. The system will automatically issue traffic violation notifications via SMS to motorists where applicable”, NTSA said.

The authority says the system is fully automated to enhance transparency, efficiency and accountability in traffic enforcement.

Motorists will be required to pay the fines within seven days through KCB Group.

“This process is fully automated and operates without human intervention, ensuring greater transparency, efficiency, and accountability in traffic enforcement. All fines issued through the system can be paid through the branch network of KCB Group within 7 days”, it added.

‘Body by Design’ Clinic proprietors to take plea Wednesday
Governor Ntutu flags off relief items to flood victims in Narok South
Cabinet wants education sector digitised to end fraud, exploitation
586 Kenyans ready for nursing jobs in Saudi

The authority further warns that failure to settle the fines within the stipulated period will result in the amount accruing interest.

Drivers or vehicles with pending fines will not be able to access NTSA service platforms until the penalties are cleared.

Motorists are advised to observe traffic regulations and respond promptly to official notifications, adding that further details will be communicated through official government channels.

Cold mornings and nights to persist
CoG wants SRC to withdraw proposed salary increments for County State Officers
Kenya, Italy advance healthcare collaboration
At least 34 die in India after drinking toxic alcohol
Mwangaza says Controller of Budget overstated money used for foreign travel
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya calls for reforms to strengthen Commonwealth cooperation
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya calls for reforms to strengthen Commonwealth cooperation
Africa International News
How new law will cushion retired judges with enhanced benefits
Local News NEWS
2026 WRC Safari Rally distance reduced by 12 km
Motor Sport Rally
Safal Kiswahili prize opens entries for writers
Culture Entertainment

You May also Like

FeaturedNEWS

Kenya- Djibouti agree on visa free regime to boost trade

Local NewsNEWS

Weatherman warns of heavy rainfall in parts of the country

Local NewsNEWS

EACC recovers over Ksh 30M in illegal allowances from two treasury officials

County NewsNEWS

Pick something positive out of Raila’s legacy, Kenyans told

Show More