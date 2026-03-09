How new law will cushion retired judges with enhanced benefits

The Judges’ Retirement Benefits Bill, establishes a new retirement benefits framework for members of the Judiciary.

A Board of Trustees will administer the Fund and will provide retirement benefits through a structured contributory scheme designed to ensure long-term fiscal sustainability.

Judges will also enjoy a range of non-pension benefits aimed at preserving their dignity after retirement. These include medical cover, diplomatic passports and access to government airport lounges.

Below are the key highlights of the bill.

Securing Judicial Independence through Guaranteed Retirement Benefits

The Bill establishes a comprehensive statutory framework to govern the retirement benefits of judges of the superior courts. Its principal objective is to operationalise the constitutional guarantees of judicial independence and security of tenure under Article 160 of the Constitution by providing predictable, secure and fiscally sustainable retirement benefits for judges.

The Bill converts previously administrative and bare pension arrangements into a clear legislative regime that assures judges of dignity in retirement for their service to the nation.

Protection of Accrued Pension Rights of Serving Judges

The Bill is aligned with the constitutional protection in Article 160(4) which prohibits variation of a judge’s remuneration or benefits to their disadvantage during tenure. Judges in office at the commencement of the Act shall therefore remain within the existing Defined Benefits pension regime administered under the Pensions Act. This ensures continuity of their existing entitlements while preventing the erosion of benefits already accrued by serving judges.

Establishment of a Contributory Retirement Scheme for Future Judges

In line with the broader transition in the public sector towards contributory pension arrangements, the Bill establishes a Judges’ Retirement Benefits Fund. A judge appointed after the commencement of the Act shall contribute 7.5% of their basic salary, with the Government contributing 15% of the judge’s basic salary.

Disputes relating to retirement benefits may be appealed to the Retirement Benefits Appeals Tribunal, thereby ensuring an independent dispute-resolution mechanism and strengthening the enforceability of retirement entitlements

Provision of non-pension Benefits for Judges

Beyond pension, the Bill provides for a range of non-pension benefits aimed at preserving the dignity of judges after retirement. These include medical cover, diplomatic passports and access to government airport lounges.

Retired Supreme Court judges are additionally entitled to certain enhanced benefits that reflect the responsibilities associated with their service at the apex court and the various other administrative roles they discharge for the Supreme Court and the Judiciary.

The non-pension benefits acknowledge the unique ethical restrictions placed on judges during their service and the need to maintain reasonable living standards in retirement.

Recognition of the service of already retired Judges

The Bill extends specified post-retirement benefits to judges who retired after the promulgation of the Constitution but before the commencement of the Act. While their pension entitlements remain governed by the Pensions Act, they become eligible for the enhanced benefits such as medical cover and diplomatic privileges. This measure ensures equitable treatment of judges who served under the new constitutional dispensation.

Manageable fiscal impact on the Exchequer

The Bill establishes a retirement benefits framework for a relatively small and specialized cadre of public officers whose numbers are fixed by statute and JSC Policy. The approved establishment for the superior courts, comprising the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, High Court, Environment and Land Court and the Employment and Labour Relations Court, stands at 388 judges.

At present, only 202 judges are in post and recruitment processes are currently underway for one (1) Supreme Court judge, twenty (20) High Court judges and ten Environment and Land Court judges.

An actuarial analysis of the numbers involved was conducted in consultation with the National Treasury and the fiscal impact of the proposals in the Bill on the national budget in the medium term found to be manageable.

Securing healthcare of Retired Judges

The Bill provides for the health security of retired judges in recognition of the demanding conditions under which judicial service is rendered. Judges are the only State Officers whose retirement age is fixed by the Constitution. Unlike other public officers who retire at 60, judges are required to work up to the age of 70 and may only elect to retire early at the age of 65. The extended tenure exposes them to prolonged professional strain at an advanced stage of life and justifies the provision of post-retirement medical security.

Judicial service is lonely, isolated and high-pressure. The long and late hours leave limited time for rest, recreation, or preventative care. At the same time, the Bangalore Principles of Judicial Conduct impose ethical constraints that limit the social and professional interactions ordinarily relied upon for support in times of illness or personal loss. Consequently, after retirement, a judge faces the reality of old age and a nearly depleted social capital.

The National Retirement Benefits Policy launched in October 2024 noted the government’s plan to promote post-retirement medical benefits and old-age care as one of the measures to secure the health of a critical category of its citizens. Upon retirement, a judge may no longer possess a strong support network or may be reluctant to seek assistance in a society that often assumes judges to be self-reliant and beyond “harambees”. The medical benefit under the Bill ensures that judges access the necessary care with dignity when they need it the most.

Preservation of the Esteem and Attractiveness of Judicial Office

The enhanced retirement benefits in the Bill seek to preserve the esteem of judicial office and ensure that the bench continues to attract and retain experienced, capable, and independent members of the legal profession who are willing to accept the personal and professional constraints that judicial service demands.

Judicial office demands profound personal and professional sacrifice. Upon appointment to the bench, distinguished advocates and legal professionals are required to effectively withdraw from private practice and relinquish the networks and opportunities that sustain long-term professional and financial growth. Additionally, the ethical requirements of the office limit the ability of a judge to maintain or rebuild those networks upon retirement. The Bill seeks to provide post-service protections that outweigh the cumulative risks associated with answering the call to serve the country on the bench.

Alignment of Judges Retirement Benefits with Best Practice in Pension Management

In line with international best practice, the Bill provides for a gradual transition toward a fully contributory pension scheme, the Bill aligns Kenya’s framework on judges’ pension while ensuring fiscal prudence and consistency.