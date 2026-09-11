Kenya, China commit to harness fashion for jobs, skills and enterprise

China and Kenya have expressed commitment to deepening cooperation in fashion, cultural heritage, and the creative economy, leveraging cultural exchanges to bolster broader China-Africa people-to-people connections.

Speaking at the opening of the China-Africa Costume Culture and Art Exhibition at the National Museums of Kenya in Nairobi on Thursday, Chinese Chargé d’Affaires Zhang Zhizhong stated that cultural exchange should be complemented by practical cooperation that generates skills, jobs, and enterprise opportunities.

Mr Zhang announced that Chinese partners from Shandong province were prepared to move beyond simply showcasing traditional costumes by supporting vocational skills training for Kenyan women and contributing to the development of Kenya’s garment and fashion industry.

“Culture provides the stage, while industry gives it lasting momentum,” Mr Zhang remarked, emphasising that cooperation between the two nations should translate cultural engagement into tangible economic opportunities.

The exhibition, co-hosted by the Shandong Fashion Design Association and its partners, showcased a blend of Chinese and African cultural expressions through traditional costumes, contemporary fashion, and artistic design.

Among the exhibits were traditional Chinese horse-face skirts, known as Mamianqun, presented alongside contemporary interpretations and fashion designs incorporating African wax prints.

Mr Zhang observed that the fusion of Chinese traditional aesthetics and African creativity demonstrated the potential of cultural interaction to generate new forms of artistic expression.

“I am particularly excited to see what artistic sparks will emerge from this beautiful encounter between Chinese tradition and African style,” he said.

The Chinese diplomat linked the exhibition to the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, explaining that the initiative aims to bring Chinese and African peoples closer, foster mutual understanding and learning among civilisations, and strengthen bonds within the China-Africa community with a shared future.

Mr Zhang also highlighted Shandong’s significant role in China-Africa economic cooperation, describing the province as a crucial industrial centre and a key participant in trade and collaboration with Africa.

Zhou Jin, President of the Shandong Fashion and Design Association and an internationally recognised designer, stated that the partnership should convert cultural exchange into practical opportunities for Kenyan youth and women.

Ms Zhou extended an invitation to Kenyan students to study in Chinese universities, particularly in Shandong, where they could acquire digital design technologies linked to China’s textile intangible cultural heritage. She affirmed that the association would provide hands-on support to facilitate such exchanges.

She also said a Fuyang livestreaming team had been brought into the initiative to assist Kenyan women in utilising digital platforms for entrepreneurship and income generation.

“One mobile phone can open up an entire world. One mobile phone can become a platform,” Ms Zhou noted.

She further outlined plans to collaborate with museums, art galleries, and publishing institutions to introduce Chinese traditional patterns and books to Kenya, while also exploring the development of a Kenyan AI-powered digital platform based on local traditional designs.

Ms Zhou expressed her hope that the cooperation would also create avenues for Kenyan designers to present their work to international audiences. She plans to travel to Egypt on 10th October with Kenyan designers and aims to bring outstanding Kenyan creative works back to China.

She also announced that the China Women’s Development Foundation’s “Moms’ Talent” initiative is expected to establish a presence in Kenya, with the objective of supporting women’s entrepreneurship. Ms Zhou suggested that Chinese women’s entrepreneurial experiences could offer practical models for Kenyan women, particularly Maasai women.

The exhibition presented an opportunity for Kenya to position culture and fashion not only as tools of cultural diplomacy but also as integral components of the country’s expanding creative economy.

Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture and Children Services, Hanna Wendot Cheptumo, asserted that costume should be regarded as a repository of history, knowledge, and identity, rather than merely clothing.

“Costume is much more than clothing. It is a powerful expression of identity, history, belief, social values, and creativity,” Ms Cheptumo stated in a statement delivered on her behalf by Dr. Kiprop Lagat, Director for Culture, Ministry of Gender, Culture&Children Services.

She noted that Kenya’s own traditions, including the kanga, Maasai blanket, sambut, beadwork, and textile production, offer significant cultural and economic value and continue to influence contemporary fashion and design.

Ms Cheptumo called for more structured cooperation between Kenyan and Chinese cultural institutions, including joint exhibitions, research, conservation, digitisation, professional exchanges, capacity building, and cultural heritage documentation.

She also urged both countries to utilise digital technologies to document cultural heritage and enhance its accessibility for younger generations and global audiences.

Noah Otiende Ochieng, Acting Secretary for Creative Economy, said the exhibition demonstrated how cultural cooperation could connect Kenyan creatives to international networks, knowledge, and markets.

“This is more than an exhibition of clothing and art. It is an exhibition of identity, heritage, creativity, and friendship,” Mr Otiende remarked.

He highlighted that Kenya’s young population is increasingly active in fashion, music, film, visual arts, design, and digital content, creating an opportunity for international partnerships to convert creativity into enterprise and sustainable livelihoods.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that creativity can translate into opportunity, enterprise, and sustainable livelihoods,” he said.

Mr Otiende encouraged Chinese and Kenyan partners to expand collaboration involving designers, artists, cultural practitioners, students, and creative entrepreneurs.

The exhibition aligns with a broader effort by China and African countries to make people-to-people engagement a more visible component of their relationship, complementing established cooperation in trade, infrastructure, education, technology, and development.