Nigerian artist paints first official joint portrait of the Obamas

Nigerian-born artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby has added another milestone to her internationally acclaimed career after unveiling the first official joint portrait of former United States President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The large-scale artwork, titled ‘The Obamas: Springing Forth’, was unveiled ahead of the opening of the Obama Presidential Centre in Chicago, where it will be displayed in the museum’s Hope and Change Lobby.

The portrait marks the first official commissioned painting to depict the couple together.

“This piece reflects so many chapters of Michelle and my story, and we’re thrilled that it will be on display in the Hope and Change lobby at the Obama Presidential Centre starting this Juneteenth,” Barack Obama said of the painting.

Born in Nigeria and now based in Los Angeles, Akunyili Crosby is one of Africa’s most celebrated contemporary artists.

She is known for her richly layered works that combine painting, photography and collage to explore identity, migration, memory and family life.

According to the Obama Foundation, Akunyili Crosby’s portrait draws on family photographs, historical imagery and cultural references to tell the story of Barack and Michelle Obama’s personal journey and public legacy.

The more than nine-foot-tall artwork weaves together moments from their lives, marriage and years in the White House.

The Obamas viewed the finished work during a private unveiling ceremony and expressed admiration for the artist’s attention to detail.

“Her artistic brilliance shines through, and the way she infused such life and joy into the piece is truly extraordinary. We love it, and we think everyone who visits the Centre will too,” Michelle Obama said.

Akunyili Crosby’s commission continues a tradition of African and African-descended artists shaping the visual legacy of the Obama family.

In 2018, former President Obama selected Ghanaian-American artist Kehinde Wiley to paint his official presidential portrait for the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, while Michelle Obama’s portrait was painted by acclaimed American artist Amy Sherald.

The Obama Presidential Centre is scheduled to open to the public on June 19 (Juneteenth), with Akunyili Crosby’s portrait serving as one of its signature artworks.