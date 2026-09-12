Veteran rally navigator Abdul Sidi laid to rest in Lang’ata

Abdul Sidi, a renowned rally navigator and journalist, was laid to yesterday at the Langata Muslim Cemetery, surrounded by family and friends.

His passing marks the conclusion of an impressive 40-year career in Kenyan motorsport.

Sidi, who was both a co-driver and a journalist, was celebrated for his role as a generational link, an educator, and a living archive of rallying history.

In a condolence message, FIA Vice President for Sport – Africa, Rodrigo Rocha, said:

“On behalf of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), and on my own behalf, I wish to express our deepest condolences on the passing of Abdul Sidi, a distinguished figure in Kenyan and African motorsport.

“Beyond his achievements on the stages, Abdul understood the importance of sharing knowledge and developing the next generation. Through his journalism, mentorship and the Abdul Sidi Rally Academy, he helped open the doors of motorsport to young aspiring drivers and navigators.

“For many of us, Abdul represented the very best qualities of a navigator — knowledge, precision, courage, loyalty and humility. His passing is a great loss not only to his family and friends, but to the entire motorsport community in Kenya, Africa and beyond.”

In journalism, he was a respected figure, having started his writing career with the Daily Nation in 1985.

He continued to contribute until 2025, when health issues forced him to slow down, making him one of Kenya’s longest-serving motorsport journalists, alongside notable names such as Gavin Bennett, Larry Ngala, John Nene, and Aileen Kimutai.

In another aspect of the sport, he courageously guided a remarkable roster of top-tier drivers.

His notable accomplishments include securing the Group N FIA WRC Safari Rally championship with Patrick Njiru in 1984, driving a Subaru Impreza, and clinching the FIA F2 WRC Safari Rally title with Phineas Kimathi in a Hyundai Coupe in 1999.

Over his career, he competed actively for 25 years, participating in the WRC Safari Rally an impressive 18 times.

Kenya motorsport federation in its condolence it said “But beyond the rallies and the written word was perhaps Abdul’s greatest contribution, his mentorship. He gave his knowledge generously. He guided, encouraged and inspired generations of competitors, navigators, officials and enthusiasts.

“His passing leaves more than an empty seat. Kenyan motorsport has lost part of its institutional memory, a bridge between generations and a gentleman whose contribution to our sport will endure long after the engines fall silent.”

The Federation concluded: “Farewell, Abdul. Your journey with us may have ended, but your name and contribution will forever remain part of the story of Kenyan motorsport. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.”

Sidi is survived by a motorsport family that includes his younger brothers Asgar Sidi and Anwar Sidi, both top figures in motorsport media.

Among those present at Langata cemetery were Njiru, Kimathi, rally driver Hamza Anwar, George Mwangi (Safari Rally CoC), and the legendary Azar Anwar.