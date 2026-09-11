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Kirinyaga marks World Suicide Prevention Day with call to break silence on mental health

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
6 Min Read

Kirinyaga County has called for an end to the silence and stigma surrounding mental health and suicide, urging residents to start conversations, seek help early and support people experiencing emotional and psychological distress.

The call was made Thursday as the county joined the rest of the world in marking World Suicide Prevention Day, under the theme “Changing the Narrative on Suicide” and the call to action “Start the Conversation.”

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Speaking on behalf of her health counterpart, the County Executive Committee Member for Gender and Youth Millicent Ngari, said suicide prevention must be treated as a collective public health and governance responsibility rather than an issue left to individuals, grieving families or mental health professionals alone.

The CECM said the county was implementing national policies and guidelines on suicide prevention while strengthening mental health services, advocacy, referral systems and collaboration among different sectors.

She noted that the county is also prioritizing mental health services in health financing, improving health infrastructure, expanding the mental health workforce, ensuring availability of essential medicines and strengthening referral and emergency care pathways.

Ngari added that the county government is further working to establish and sustain multi-sectoral forums bringing together health, education, youth affairs, social services, faith-based organisations and community networks to strengthen coordinated suicide prevention efforts.

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The CECM said prevention should not begin only after a crisis occurs, noting that early identification of distress and timely intervention were critical in saving lives. She also called for a fundamental change in how society talks about suicide and mental illness, stressing that people experiencing suicidal distress should not be labelled as weak, selfish or attention-seeking.

The county’s January to August 2026 data shows that 40 suicide cases were recorded, involving 33 males and seven females, highlighting the need for intensified prevention and early intervention.

The executive emphasized on the importance of creating safe spaces where people can talk about their struggles without fear of judgment and where conversations about mental health can lead directly to professional care and support.

The day’s activities began with a public awareness procession through the streets and market of Kutus town, bringing together county government officials, health workers, mental health professionals, students, members of the public and survivors of mental health challenges.

The event also provided an opportunity for the county to raise awareness about suicide prevention while giving survivors a platform to share their experiences and demonstrate that recovery is possible.

Among those who shared her deeply personal journey was Mary Mwaura, a mental health worker in the county, who disclosed that she had previously attempted to take her own life.

She said surviving the attempt made her realize that her life still had a purpose and that she had a future worth fighting for. After accepting to live and beginning her recovery journey, she eventually became a mental health advocate, helping others who are facing similar challenges.

She urged people going through difficult moments not to give up or suffer in silence, but to speak out and seek professional help.

Mwaura also challenged the community to abandon the stigma associated with mental illness, noting that mental health challenges can affect anyone regardless of their social or economic circumstances.

“Everyone can fall victim to mental health issues,” she said, urging families and communities to respond to people experiencing mental health challenges with understanding, compassion and support rather than judgment.

Another survivor, Fredrick Bundi, who has been receiving treatment for a mental health condition since 2002, encouraged people undergoing treatment not to lose hope but to follow medical advice and remain committed to their recovery.

Bundi said adherence to treatment had enabled him to make progress and urged others facing similar challenges to trust their healthcare providers.

His testimony reinforced the message that mental health conditions can be managed and that people living with mental illness can lead productive and fulfilling lives when they receive appropriate treatment and support.

Mental health worker at Kerugoya Hospital Kule Godana said substance abuse, family conflicts and economic hardships were among the factors contributing to mental health challenges, particularly among young people.

She cited substances such as bhang, Kuber and miraa as some of the drugs associated with mental health cases among the youth, while also pointing to family instability and financial difficulties as significant sources of distress.

Godana urged families and members of the community to seek professional help whenever they notice signs of mental health problems instead of hiding affected individuals because of stigma.

She assured residents that the county health department was ready to support people experiencing mental health challenges and encouraged them to present cases to health facilities for assessment, treatment and follow-up.

 

 

 

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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