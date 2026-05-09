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Kenya clarifies status of $1 billion microsoft-G42 data centre project

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
4 Min Read
𝗞𝗲𝗻𝘆𝗮’𝘀 𝗮𝗺𝗯𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗮 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗵𝘂𝗯 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗔𝗜, 𝗱𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗴, 𝗅𝖾𝗏𝖾𝗋𝖺𝗀𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗂𝗍𝗌 𝖺𝖽𝗏𝖺𝗇𝗍𝖺𝗀𝖾𝗌 𝗂𝗇 𝖺𝖻𝗎𝗇𝖽𝖺𝗇𝗍 𝗋𝖾𝗇𝖾𝗐𝖺𝖻𝗅𝖾 𝖾𝗇𝖾𝗋𝗀𝗒, 𝗌𝗍𝗋𝗈𝗇𝗀 𝗀𝖾𝗈𝗍𝗁𝖾𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗅 𝗉𝗈𝗍𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗂𝖺𝗅, 𝖺 𝖽𝗒𝗇𝖺𝗆𝗂𝖼 𝖽𝗂𝗀𝗂𝗍𝖺𝗅 𝖾𝖼𝗈𝗇𝗈𝗆𝗒, 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖼𝗅𝖾𝖺𝗋 𝗉𝗈𝗅𝗂𝖼𝗒 𝖽𝗂𝗋𝖾𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇.' Amb Philip Thigo Kenya's Special Tech Envoy

Kenya’s Special Technology Envoy, Amb Philip Thigo, has pushed back against inaccurate reports claiming that Kenya had suspended the $1 billion Microsoft-G42 data centre project.

In a post in X,  Amb Thigo emphasized that the project remains a flagship initiative aligned with Kenya’s digital growth ambitions, and any concerns raised relate primarily to the scale of energy infrastructure required – not to a project halt.

The build, announced during President William Ruto’s visit to Washington in May 2024, aims to position Kenya as a regional leader in cloud computing by providing advanced services via Microsoft’s Azure platform. However, challenges around Kenya’s current power capacity have prompted public discussion, following President Ruto’s candid remarks about the strain the data centre could place on the national grid.

President Ruto highlighted that Kenya’s installed electricity capacity stands at roughly 3,000 megawatts, while operating the data centre would demand about a third of that capacity.

According to Amb Thigo, these remarks were misconstrued by some international media as an announcement of project suspension. Stating that the President’s point was to spotlight the urgent need for expanded power generation to support such digital infrastructure investments.

“Recent reporting claiming the project was suspended is incorrect,” Amb Thigo said. “President Ruto’s intent has always been to highlight the energy demands of modern digital infrastructure and the government’s commitment to expanding capacity accordingly.”

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He further stressed that the administration is targeting an increase in national power generation to at least 10,000 megawatts by 2030. This ambitious goal would provide the robust foundation necessary for hyperscale data centres and accelerate Kenya’s transformation into a technology and AI hub.

Kenya’s strengths in renewable energy, particularly geothermal power – which accounts for about 40% of its energy mix – combined with proactive policies and a growing digital economy, remain key competitive advantages for attracting high-profile investments.

The government’s energy scaling plans form part of a wider infrastructure agenda, with Kenya seeking $38 billion in funding through public and private partnerships. Meanwhile, other data centre developments, such as Airtel Africa’s Nxtra 44MW facility in Tatu City, point to ongoing momentum in the sector.

Analysts note this situation exemplifies a broader African challenge: demand for cloud and AI services is rapidly growing, but foundational energy infrastructure often lags, requiring coordinated investment to unlock the continent’s digital potential.

Amb Thigo concluded, “Kenya remains focused on building the energy and technological ecosystems needed to support world-class digital infrastructure. The Microsoft-G42 project is central to this vision and continues to move forward.”

At the upcoming Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, one thematic area is expected to focus on the critical role of artificial intelligence (AI) in advancing Africa’s digital transformation.

Discussions will likely highlight the importance of developing robust data centre infrastructure to support expanding AI and cloud computing needs. Emphasis is anticipated on the need for sustainable and energy-efficient data centres to accommodate growing digital demands. The summit aims to foster collaboration between governments and the private sector to accelerate Africa’s AI and data centre development

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