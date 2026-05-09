Murkomen hails return of peace in Samburu, announces scale-up of ID registration

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has hailed the return of peace and security in Samburu County following recent security operations.

Speaking in Ewaso Rongai, Samburu North Sub-County, during a resource mobilisation exercise for 10 local women groups, the CS said the government is consolidating the gains made through new administrative units and police stations, improvement of access roads in banditry hotspots, and expansion of security operations.

“I am also pleased to report that our security and peace-building interventions have borne fruit, and the county is now calm and peaceful. To consolidate these gains, the government will operationalise more administrative units and police stations, improve access in banditry hotspots, and expand security operations”, he announced.

He added “In the next few weeks, we will officially launch the new Samburu West Sub-County and construct more offices,” he said.

The CS also announced the commencement of the second phase of the mobile national ID registration exercise in Samburu and other historically marginalised areas to ensure that all eligible citizens can acquire the vital document.

Local leaders and government officials present included Governor Jonathan Lelelit, Senator Dr. Steve Lelegwe, Pauline Lenguris (County MP), Eli Letipila (Samburu North), Dr. Jackson Lekumontare (Samburu East), Samburu County Commissioner John Cheruiyot, County Police Commander Dickens Njogu, and County AP Commander Boru Buke, among other leaders.