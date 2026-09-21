Kenya clinches overall title in World Athletics Road Running Championships

Kenya emerged overall champions of the 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships which concluded on Sunday in Copenhagen, Denmark.

With a team comprising 16 athletes, Kenya claimed 7 medals: 3 gold, 3 silver, and a bronze.

World cross country champion Agnes Jebet Ngetich won a gold medal with a new world record (65:15:16) for a women-only half marathon.

Kenya also bagged both men’s and women’s half marathon titles.

Nicholas Kipkorir and Veronica Loleo won silver, Caroline Gitonga won silver medals in the men’s half marathon and women’s 5km respectively, with the women’s 5k team also adding another silver.

Mirriam Cherop settled for bronze in the women’s road mile.

Ethiopia finished 2nd on 1 gold 2 silver and a bronze followed by Eritrea on 1 gold and a bronze with France,Germany and Sweeden claiming a gold each.

The team is expected to arrive in the country early on Tuesday onboard Emirates flight EK 717.