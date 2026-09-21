DP Kindiki frames contest for Meru County votes in 2027

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has put a Ksh39 billion development programme at the centre of Kenya Kwanza politics in Meru, challenging critics to focus on their own ambitions as the Government rolls out roads, markets and education projects.

Speaking at Gitimene Market in Buuri Constituency on Monday, Prof Kindiki said Meru had been allocated Ksh39 billion for development and construction projects, with Ksh3.9 billion set aside for 21 kilometres of new roads in Meru town.

“Those telling you to abandon William Ruto, the person you elected overwhelmingly and with great love 2022 cannot give you any reason why you should leave government. All they shout is wantam, Kasongo or soprano and other useless slogans. They don’t tell you anything about roads, markets, affordable housing, hostels for our students, electricity connectivity or increasing productivity of our farms and animals. They are clueless with zero agenda,” said DP Kindiki.

The DP said the Government wants to transform Meru town into a city by next year.

“Meru Town is capable of becoming a city in our Republic of Kenya,” he said.

Kindiki also cited 21 modern markets being developed across the county, with the Kiirua ESP Market in Buuri now 95 per cent complete and Timau Market nearing completion.

At Kiirua Technical Training Institute, he said the Government was constructing 500 hostels to provide accommodation for students.

The Deputy President also took time to dismiss attacks from opponents and insisting he would concentrate on delivering projects.

“I want to tell those in the opposition to continue with their insults as we continue with our development of roads, electricity, markets, student hostels, health and education,” he said.

“We are busy. We have no time to answer you, and we have no time to respond to you. We are busy men at work and have no time to waste.”

Kindiki also took aim at unnamed Meru politicians who, he said, spend more time attacking him than campaigning for the positions they seek.

“There are my brothers here in Meru who abuse me every day, yet they are not competing for the presidency or deputy presidency,” he said.

“Some are seeking the governorship, but instead of focusing on their own positions and competing with those seeking the same seats, they spend their time talking about Kasongo, Soprano and Fagia.”

The DP said he would not trade insults with his critics, invoking his position as an elder of Njuri Ncheke.

“I will not respond to those who insult me because, as an elder of Njuri Ncheke, I cannot insult my brothers or sisters,” he said.

Kindiki also revealed that elders from Mt Kenya had given him a mandate to help unite communities in the region.

He said the elders, who met at Kirigiti Stadium in Kiambu on Saturday, had asked for more time to consult elders across Kenya and promote a united national outlook.

“The elders said they do not want politics that divide Kenya into sections because Kenya is one nation and, therefore, should move forward in the same direction,” he said.

Kindiki said he would remain open to working with his critics, saying political differences should not permanently close the door to cooperation.

“I will focus on my own politics, knowing that those who insult me will eventually come to me, and I will help them secure positions in the national government because there will be only one leader,” he said.