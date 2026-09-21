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Jukwaa La Wasomi to be institutionalised to boost campus security

Christine Muchira and MINA Media
By Christine Muchira and MINA Media
2 Min Read

Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen has said that Jukwaa La Wasomi has strengthened the safety of students and improved security in and around institutions of higher learning. 

The initiative brings together student leaders, institutional management, and security officials from institutions of higher learning to identify security challenges, develop solutions to prevent crime, resolve conflicts, and promote safety within learning institutions.

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To ensure that Jukwaa La Wasomi effectively fulfils the role for which it was established, Murkomen said the Ministry is putting in place a multi-agency framework to institutionalise the model.

“We will put in place a proper framework for the institutionalisation of Jukwaa La Wasomi,” said Murkomen.

The move is part of the Ministry’s wider plan to devolve security management by involving Kenyans in decision-making on security matters and strengthening community policing.

This follows the Ministry’s earlier move to integrate student leaders and institutional management into sub-county security committees.

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“For the first time, the voice of students will be at the table where decisions about their safety are made,” he said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen

Murkomen spoke during the graduation of Jukwaa La Wasomi Certified Professional Mediators (CPM) at the Wangari Maathai Institute for Peace and Environmental Studies, University of Nairobi.

“These new mediators will bolster our fight against drugs and substance abuse in learning institutions, strengthen our cohesion efforts, and inculcate a culture of civility in our national discourse,” he said.

Murkomen also launched the Kenya National Mediation Hub, which will link more than 30,000 university, TVET, college, and school-based mediation hubs across the country with National Government Administration Officers and other relevant agencies.

 

 

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