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Kenya Ebola cases rise to nine as Govt traces 99pc of contacts

The latest patient is a 24-year-old man and close family member of the first case.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
3 Min Read
Dr. Patrick Amoth is the Health Director General. Photo/Courtesy

The Ministry of Health has confirmed one more Ebola case, raising the total number of confirmed infections in Kenya to nine.

Director General for Health Patrick Amoth revealed that the latest patient, a 24-year-old man and close family member of the first case, was already in quarantine when he developed symptoms.

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“All nine cases belong to one cluster, and as of today there is no evidence of transmission outside this group,” Amoth said.

So far, Kenya has recorded one Ebola-related death, while the eight other patients are receiving treatment.

“All the patients have improved markedly and are currently stable under strict observation and treatment,” Amoth said, adding that the Ministry had received 500 doses of medicines to support the treatment of confirmed cases.

Contact tracing has also intensified, with 134 of the 135 identified contacts traced and placed under quarantine as of October 20, representing 99.3 per cent.

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Amoth attributed the growing number of contacts to the addition of new individuals linked to each newly confirmed case.

The Ministry has distributed personal protective equipment, diagnostic kits, sample collection and transport kits, and thermometers to 12 very high-risk and 16 high-risk counties to strengthen the detection and management of suspected cases.

A dedicated laboratory has also been established at the Kenyatta National Hospital Infectious Disease Unit to handle routine tests for patients under Ebola care.

The facility is intended to prevent contamination of the hospital’s main laboratory with Ebola-positive samples and ensure other patients continue accessing diagnostic services without disruption.

Amoth said the Ministry was monitoring infection prevention and control measures at quarantine and treatment centres, adding that no infections had been reported within quarantine facilities.

He maintained that Kenya remained open, with no restrictions on travel, trade or public gatherings, and urged Kenyans to follow public health guidance.

Some of the symptoms associated with Ebola include fever, unusual tiredness, muscle or joint pain, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding.

Meanwhile, contacts who entered quarantine on October 6 and remain symptom-free are expected to begin returning home from October 25 after completing the mandatory 21-day monitoring period.

Amoth appealed to communities to receive those completing quarantine without discrimination, saying individuals who complete the monitoring period without developing symptoms pose no risk of infection to others

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