Nyanza sugar workers threaten protests over Ksh 1.2B arrears

Sugar workers have threatened fresh protests and possible industrial action over delayed payment of arrears, accusing the government of reneging on multiple agreements tied to the leasing of four State-owned mills.

The Kenya Union of Sugarcane Plantation and Allied Workers (KUSPAW) said workers at Nzoia, Sony, Chemelil and Muhoroni sugar companies remain unpaid months after deadlines lapsed, leaving many unable to meet basic needs.

Union Secretary General Francis Wangara, speaking in Kisumu, termed the delay a big shame and accused the State of frustrating workers through unfulfilled promises.

“At the time of leasing, we had a clear memorandum of understanding with the government on how workers would be handled. All dues amounting to Ksh 10.8 billion were to be paid by October 31 last year, but that has not happened,” said Wangara.

He said subsequent negotiations resulted in a structured payment plan, with Ksh 1.9 billion in salary arrears scheduled for November 2025 and part of workers’ benefits due in December, alongside a promised Ksh 1 billion partial payment.

None of the commitments, he added, has been honoured.

The union further revealed that a return-to-work agreement signed after a strike notice brokered in the office of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and chaired by Principal Secretary Paul Rono—had set February 2026 as the latest payment deadline, which has also been missed.

“Workers who exited employment are still stranded in company premises. They cannot take their children to school, they cannot access basic needs and are languishing in poverty while the government plays tricks with their money,” added Wangara.

He accused the National Treasury of holding up the funds and called on Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi to explain the delays.

“We are being told the matter is stuck at the Treasury. We want a concrete reason why these workers are being subjected to such frustration. Treasury is letting down the government,” he said.

According to the union, workers are collectively owed about Ksh 1.9 billion in pending arrears and exit packages linked to the transition from the defunct firms to new investors.

While some employees retained under the new arrangements remain on payroll, those who exited are said to be the worst affected.

“The exit package and accrued benefits were meant for all workers, but those who have left employment are suffering most because they have no income at all,” Wangara noted.

The union has now appealed to COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli to intervene and petition the President, warning that patience among workers was running out.

Wangara cautioned that protests could greet the Head of State during his tour of the Western region if the dues remain unpaid.

“If the President visits and finds demonstrations, he should not be surprised. Workers are suffering and have a right to demand what is theirs,” he said.

He also raised concerns over reported deaths of some retirees allegedly linked to stress and financial hardship caused by the delays.

The four factories were leased out in 2025 as part of government efforts to revive the ailing sugar sector.

Under the arrangement, the state retained responsibility for settling historical debts, leaving new investors to operate without legacy liabilities.

However, the failure to clear workers’ dues has exposed gaps in the transition, with unions warning that any work stoppage could have far-reaching consequences for the already fragile sector.

“If this leads to a stoppage of work, it will be disastrous. The government must act now because these workers depend on this money for survival,” Wangara noted.