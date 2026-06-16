‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Kate Walsh arrives in Kenya for ocean conference

Renowned actress and ocean conservation advocate Kate Walsh has arrived in Kenya to participate in the 11th edition of the Our Ocean Conference, which is being held in Mombasa.

Principal Secretary for the State Department for Blue Economy Betsy Njagi joined Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Hassan Ali Joho in welcoming the American actress and Oceana Ambassador to the country ahead of the global gathering.

Walsh is internationally known for her roles in the television drama series ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and films including ‘Girls Trip’, ‘Kicking & Screaming’ and ‘The Family Man’.

Beyond her acting career, she has become a prominent voice for marine conservation through her work with Oceana, the world’s largest international advocacy organisation dedicated solely to ocean conservation.

Njagi said Walsh’s presence at the conference highlights the growing role of influential public figures in advancing global efforts to protect marine ecosystems and promote sustainable ocean management.

According to the Principal Secretary, Walsh has played a key role in raising awareness on the importance of safeguarding marine biodiversity, including championing stronger protections for sea turtles and promoting sustainable fisheries.

“Her participation in the conference underscores the importance of bringing together leaders, advocates, scientists and influencers to advance meaningful action for our ocean,” Njagi said.

She added that Kenya values the support of global conservation champions and looks forward to productive discussions that will strengthen international commitments towards building a healthy, sustainable and resilient ocean for future generations.

The 11th Our Ocean Conference, taking place from June 16 to 18, marks the first time the global event is being hosted on African soil.

Held under the theme “Our Ocean, Our Heritage, Our Future,” the conference is expected to bring together governments, scientists, civil society organisations, businesses and youth leaders to discuss marine conservation, sustainable fisheries, climate change, maritime security and the blue economy.

Since its launch in 2014, the conference has become one of the world’s leading platforms for ocean action, generating thousands of commitments aimed at protecting marine ecosystems and supporting sustainable use of ocean resources.

Walsh has been involved with Oceana’s conservation campaigns for more than a decade. Her advocacy has included efforts to protect endangered sea turtles and raise awareness about threats facing marine life and coastal communities around the world.