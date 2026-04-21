Kenya, Italy adopt 2026–2029 Action Plan to deepen strategic partnership

Kenya and Italy have adopted a comprehensive Action Plan for the period 2026–2029 aimed at strengthening bilateral relations across key areas that include, trade, education, security, technology and sustainable development.

The agreements were reached Monday between the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President William Ruto of Kenya who is on an official visit to Rome.

The plan builds on the Mattei Plan for Africa, which positions Kenya as a key partner in Italy’s broader engagement with the African continent.

According to a statement the two leaders resolved that the implementation of the Action Plan will be regularly reviewed through appropriate bilateral mechanisms.

On Political Dialogue, the two leaders welcomed the strong momentum of the bilateral relationship and agreed to enhance the political dialogue through high-level visits and regular exchanges, including on the sidelines of multilateral events as well as periodic bilateral consultations between the respective Ministries of Foreign Affairs to strengthen coordination on issues of mutual interest in the context of the Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations.

“They both agreed to reinforce cooperation in multilateral fora, including the United Nations, with a view to addressing global challenges such as technology, migration, sustainable development and climate change and to promote joint efforts aimed at fostering peace, stability and security in Africa and beyond, including through diplomatic initiatives and humanitarian support,” read the statement.

Under the new framework, both countries committed to enhancing political dialogue through regular high-level engagements and strengthening cooperation in multilateral forums, including the United Nations, to address global challenges such as climate change, migration, and sustainable development.

On the economic sector, Kenya and Italy pledged to boost trade and investment flows by supporting private sector partnerships and expanding opportunities in strategic sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy, manufacturing, and agriculture. Particular focus will be placed on developing Kenya’s leather industry into a globally competitive sector.

“They welcomed the organization of a bilateral Business Forum on the margins of the official visit of President Ruto to Italy, instrumental in enhancing cooperation in strategic sectors such as infrastructure, sustainable energy, agri-business, and manufacturing, with a particular focus on developing the leather production sector into a modern, sustainable, and globally competitive industry by improving quality, environmental standards and market access.”

The leaders emphasised the need to promote tourism as a driver of cultural exchange, economic prosperity, and community empowerment through sustainable and inclusive tourism practices.

“Both leaders agreed on the importance of promoting capacity-building initiatives including in foreign service, customs and trade facilitation, building upon the public administration training initiatives developed by the Italian National School of Administration in the context of the Mattei Plan for Africa,” statement noted.

Sustainable development

In the area of sustainable development, Kenya and Italy reaffirmed the centrality of working together towards the strengthening of food security and of sustainable high-value supply chains and climate resilience, with a particular focus on the coffee and blue economy sectors and in other fields of cooperation, such as urban development through the implementation of circular bio-economy systems and integrated sustainable waste management interventions.

Additionally, they agreed on strengthening the bilateral cooperation in the development of physical and digital infrastructure, including transport and telecommunications and to promote joint initiatives in sustainable energy production and access, with particular attention to renewable sources and energy transition as well as cooperation on water management and environmental protection.

Science, Technology, Innovation and Space

Building upon the existing joint initiatives, the two leaders agreed to promote further collaboration in science, technology and innovation, including through joint research initiatives, cooperation projects, institutional partnerships and knowledge alliances and to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in the field of Artificial Intelligence and its practical implementation, in particular within the framework of the Mattei Plan AI Hub for Sustainable Development.

They reaffirmed the importance attached to encouraging innovation ecosystems and technology circulation between the two Nations and to enhancing cooperation in the space sector, including capacity-building and the development of the space economy, by leveraging on the “Luigi Broglio” Malindi Space Center.