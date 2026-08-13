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Kenya junior athletes jet back to heroic reception after 2nd-place finish in Oregon

Upon her arrival, Sembeyo urged the Ministry of Sports and the Kajiado County Government to establish a training camp to support more girls in the county.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Team Kenya returned home on Wednesday night to thunderous welcome after securing second place at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Oregon, USA.

The team arrived in two groups, with the first group, led by the newly crowned 1500m world champion Josephine Sembeyo, landing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport around 8:30 p.m with the second group following shortly after midnight.

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Sembeyo was greeted by a jubilant crowd of Kajiado residents, including nominated Senator Hezena Lematian, who gathered to celebrate her achievement.

Upon her arrival, Sembeyo urged the Ministry of Sports and the Kajiado County Government to establish a training camp to support more girls in the county.

“I am appealing to the Ministry of Sports and the County Government of Kajiado to build us a training camp because we were chased out of our previous training camp forcing me to rent a house in town so as to trainn it has not been easy for us who are in school,If I was in a camp I would have done much better,” said Sembeyo.

Among the athletes who arrived in the first two groups were world champions Frankline Kibet (5000m), Emmanuel Kiprono (3000m), and Wilson Chepkwech (1500m).

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The team also featured Nehemiah Kipngeno, who won silver in the 5000m, and Emmanuel Lemiso in the 3000m steeplechase. Additionally, all bronze medalists were present, including Nicholas Kitum (3000m SC), Caren Chepchirchir (1500m), Joyline Chepkemoi (5000m), and Anatasha Cheptoo (3000m SC).

The team was welcomed by AK officials, with chief administrative officer Susan Kamau leading the reception. During the 21st global championships held at the iconic Hayward Field in Oregon, Kenya secured 11 medals—4 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze—finishing second behind the host nation, the USA.

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