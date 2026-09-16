Kenya, Morocco strengthen cooperation to expand cochlear implant services

Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening specialised skills and expertise gained through the Kenya–Morocco medical exchange programme to expand cochlear implantation services and reach more children across the country.

This was revealed during a visit by First Lady Rachel Ruto, accompanied by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga, to Mohammed VI International University Hospital in Rabat.

The First Lady, who is on an official visit to Morocco, engaged with Kenyan children receiving cochlear implants, their families and medical professionals supporting the programme.

According to Oluga, the programme forms part of the wider Kenya–Morocco health cooperation aimed at building specialised medical capacity and increasing access to life-changing healthcare.

Supported by the Princess Lalla Asmaa Foundation, the programme is helping children with hearing impairment regain their hearing and connect more fully with their families and surroundings.