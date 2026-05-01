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Atwoli urges companies outsourcing labour to remit deductions

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read
Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli

Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has urged government agencies outsourcing labour to remit statutory deductions.

Speaking in Vihiga during the 61st Labour Day celebrations, Atwoli called on the relevant Ministry to develop policies to protect the workers.

“Your Excellency, we implore you to ensure all Government agencies ensure that outsourced companies pay statutory deductions. Hawalipi kodi, hawalipi chochote,” he said.

Atwoli cautioned such companies against exploiting Kenyan employees and called on the Ministry of Labour to come up with policies on outsourcing as recommended by the International Labour Organization.

“Outsourcing is not bad. But Kenyan outsourced companies have a feeling that those employees must be exploited. Any outsourced staff in your premises must enjoy terms and conditions of service as per the prevailing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) in that industry,” said the COTU SG.

On early campaigns, the COTU boss noted that the Kenyan workers are worried about the direction the country is going as if the elections are around the corner.

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He called upon the electoral body to put a stop to this menace and asked Kenyans to wait until IEBC releases the campaign calendar for next year’s elections.

“We urge the IEBC to put a stop to this menace and ask Kenyans to wait until IEBC releases the calendar for next year’s elections. We must put a stop to early campaigns and incitement…even if elections are conducted and whoever wins fairly, with this polarisation, it might cause a problem in our country,” he cautioned.

The COTU SG lauded President William Ruto for his boldness in coming up with life changing projects that most of Presidents shied away from.

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𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗲𝘁𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱
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