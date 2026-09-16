Relief for Karumandi residents as Waiguru opens new dispensary 

Residents of Karumandi Ward in Kirinyaga County can now breathe a sigh of relief following the opening of a new dispensary that will bring essential healthcare services closer to their homes.

Kavote Dispensary which was officially opened by Governor Anne Waiguru on Tuesday, expected to serve about 5,000 residents who previously had to travel more than five kilometres to access basic healthcare services.

Speaking during the opening of the facility, Governor Waiguru said the investment was part of the county government’s deliberate strategy to strengthen primary healthcare by ensuring residents can access affordable and quality services within their communities.

The new dispensary will offer outpatient services, maternal and child healthcare, laboratory services, pharmaceutical services and preventive healthcare, among other services.

Waiguru said strengthening primary healthcare was critical because many illnesses could be prevented, detected and treated early before developing into conditions requiring specialised treatment.

She noted that the opening of Kavote Dispensary adds to a wider expansion of healthcare infrastructure across Kirinyaga, where the county government has operationalised more than 13 new dispensaries in several wards, while completing others that are awaiting operationalisation.

“We have built 20 health centres and dispensaries in villages to help residents save time, money and risks associated with travelling long distances for treatment,” Waiguru added.

She said the county was also investing in higher-level facilities to ensure residents could access increasingly specialised services closer to home.

“The upgrading of Kimbimbi and Kianyaga hospitals to Level 4 facilities is at an advanced stage, with the new medical complexes now 95 per cent complete and the county government undertaking equipping works,” she said, noting that specialised services had also been expanded at the Kerugoya County Referral Hospital.

The Governor said the expansion of healthcare infrastructure was being matched with investment in human resources, noting that 64 healthcare workers, including doctors, specialists and nurses, were recruited in the last financial year, while more than 116 additional staff are being recruited this financial year.

She commended healthcare workers for maintaining uninterrupted services in Kirinyaga even as prolonged strikes have disrupted healthcare delivery in some other counties, attributing the stability to the cordial working relationship between the county administration and its healthcare workforce.

Waiguru said the county’s healthcare system was also becoming more efficient through technology, with all 75 health facilities now digitised. The digital systems have improved patient records, reporting, accountability and decision-making while enabling the county to monitor the performance of its facilities more effectively.

Residents welcomed the new facility, describing it as a major relief that would not only save them time and money but also help save lives.

Juliana Muthoni said the dispensary would significantly improve access to essential services, particularly maternal and child healthcare.

Karumandi Ward Member of County Assembly Caroline Wanjiku said the dispensary was part of a broader transformation of the ward, pointing to improvements in roads, water supply, markets and Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) centres.

“The standard our Governor has set is beyond what we expected, and we have seen real development in Karumandi,” the MCA said.

Her sentiments were echoed by nominated MCA Harrison Kariuki, who noted that the new dispensary would be particularly beneficial to expectant mothers and people living with disabilities who had previously been forced to travel long distances to access treatment.

Majority Leader Benson Ngahu praised Waiguru’s record in public service, saying her development performance had earned her strong support from residents.

Kirinyaga Central MP Gachoki Gitari also commended the Governor’s investment in healthcare, saying improved availability of medicines had strengthened service delivery in county hospitals.

During the same event, Waiguru also issued water pipes, tents and chairs as part of the county’s socio economic empowerment programme.

She distributed 14 tents and 740 chairs to benefit 25 self help groups, as well as 155 high-density UPVC pipes expected to benefit 850 homesteads in Karumandi.

Alice Wambui Mugo, one of the beneficiaries, welcomed the support, saying the tents would provide practical assistance during community events while also giving the groups an opportunity to generate additional income.

Peter Njogu, on the other hand, said the water pipes would enable residents to distribute irrigation water more efficiently, thereby increasing agricultural production.