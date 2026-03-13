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CS Duale welcomes new SHA officers to boost UHC delivery

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
SHA
Cabinet Secretary for Health Aden Duale

Cabinet Secretary for Health Aden Duale Friday joined the leadership and staff of the Social Health Authority (SHA) to welcome newly recruited officers, marking a key step in strengthening the Authority’s capacity to support the implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The Cabinet Secretary said the onboarding of the new officers strengthens SHA’s role as the financial backbone of Kenya’s healthcare reforms and will help accelerate the delivery of accessible and effective healthcare services across the country.

Addressing staff and management, Duale emphasized that SHA plays a central role in advancing the Government’s healthcare agenda under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

He urged the officers to remain focused on serving Kenyans with integrity, transparency and accountability while ensuring prudent management of public resources.

The CS warned that fraud, collusion with rogue healthcare facilities and misuse of funds will not be tolerated, noting that any individual found culpable will face the full force of the law.

As the new officers deploy to departments and counties, he challenged them to prioritise key targets including scaling up revenue collection, ensuring full employer onboarding, strengthening claims management and improving administrative efficiency to ensure more resources directly support healthcare services.

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Despite operating with limited staff in recent months, SHA has collected Ksh 142.8 billion, transitioned 29.8 million Kenyans and paid Ksh 109 billion in claims to healthcare facilities.

With the full workforce now in place, the Authority is expected to further strengthen service delivery.

During the visit, Duale, accompanied by Director-General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, also inspected the ongoing construction of the National Ambulance Dispatch Centre at the SHA headquarters, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to strengthening emergency care and referral systems.

The meeting was hosted by SHA leadership led by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mercy Mwangangi and Chairperson Dr. Abdi Mohamed.

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