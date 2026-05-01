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6.2 million jobs created so far, CS Mutua says

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read
Labour Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua. PHOTO By Celestus Mayira

The Ministry of Labour has outlined its achievements especially in job creation as Kenyans marked the 61st Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County.

Addressing the country, Labour Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua said that 6.2 million jobs have so far been created by the government with significant progress in the labour sector.

CS Mutua cited the creation of millions of jobs across key industries with a majority of those employed in the public service.

According to Mutua, 1.89 million people have been employed in the public service over 128,000 teachers, county governments 60,000 people and housing saw 640,442 people being employed in the sector.

Others include the digital economy 316,806 and Kazi Majuu 583,868 were some of the employment opportunities created by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

He noted that other opportunities were created in the SMEs, hotel sector, nyota programme, manufacturing, transport and communication.

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“If we add all the jobs created in various sectors, we are talking about over 6.2 million jobs created by government. Kweli mbele iko sawa,” said CS Mutua.

Other milestones he mentioned include the quick payment of pension to retirees. The Labour Cabinet Secretary announced that the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) will start processing claims with 24hrs starting next year.

“From the day you retire, if you put your papers in within 7 days, you will get your first payment. We are moving so that next year it will be within 24 hours that you get your pension,” said CS Mutua.

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