Murkomen: Accelerated development is the solution to banditry in Kerio Valley

Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen has called for accelerated infrastructure development in the Kerio Valley, saying sustained investment in roads and other essential services is critical to consolidating security gains and unlocking economic growth.

Speaking in Kinyach, Baringo North Constituency, during the launch of the Kipsaraman-Kinyach Road and the flag-off of the Baringo North Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project, Murkomen commended President William Ruto for directing the National Security Council to prioritise development in communities that have abandoned cattle rustling and other criminal activities.

“Your Excellency, you gave us a directive at the National Security Council that because these communities have abandoned cattle theft and the killing of people, including children, women and the elderly, they should be given development,” Murkomen said.

He praised local chiefs, elders and residents for collaborating with the Government to improve security, noting that community cooperation had been instrumental in addressing the proliferation of illegal firearms in the Kerio Valley belt.

“I thank you, Mr President. Wananchi, together with chiefs and village elders, worked together and we have removed all the guns from this belt here in the Kerio Valley,” he said.

Murkomen said the Government should complement security interventions with tangible development projects that provide residents with opportunities to improve their livelihoods.

“Your Excellency, you are the only President who understands that the only solution to banditry is development in this area,” he said.

He urged President Ruto to prioritise the construction and improvement of key roads linking communities across the Kerio Valley, saying better transport infrastructure would support both security operations and economic activity.