Kenya records 3 billion cyberattacks in three months as digital crimes rise

Kenya has recorded more than 3 billion cyberattacks targeting government institutions, cloud services and critical sector systems in the past three months, the National Computer and Cybercrime Coordination Committee (NC4) has revealed.

According to the latest NC4 status report shows a growing wave of cyber offences linked to digital payments, unauthorised access to computer systems, identity theft, online harassment, fraud and false publication.

Nairobi emerged as the leading hotspot for cybercrime cases, with the committee attributing the trend to increased digital transactions, high online activity and the concentration of public and private institutions in the capital.

The report also indicates that most cyber offences reported in Nairobi involved intentionally withholding electronic payments delivered erroneously, unauthorised access to computer systems, computer fraud and cyber harassment.

Other cases included identity theft, impersonation and unauthorised interference with computer systems.

In the Nyanza region, cyber harassment was the most reported offence, followed by identity theft and impersonation, unauthorised access to computer systems and unlawful interference with computer systems.

The region also recorded cases of child pornography, fraudulent use of electronic data, possession of illegal devices and access codes.

Eastern region recorded cases mainly involving computer fraud, cyber harassment and unauthorised access to computer systems with intent to commit further offences.

The report further noted a decline in computer fraud cases in Rift Valley compared to the previous year, although cases of intentionally withholding electronic messages delivered erroneously increased.

Central region recorded offences across several categories, including child pornography, computer forgery, cyber harassment, identity theft and impersonation, as well as wrongful distribution of intimate images without consent.

Coast region recorded cases of computer fraud and cyber harassment, while Western region mainly reported cyber harassment and unauthorised interference with computer systems.

Receiving the report, Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr Raymond Omollo, who chairs NC4, said the findings come at a critical time following Parliament’s approval of the National Cybersecurity Agency (NCSA).

Omollo said the agency will strengthen coordination, protection of critical information infrastructure and response to emerging cyber threats.

The committee said it will engage key players in critical sectors, including banks, mobile network operators, aviation and energy companies, to enhance proactive cybersecurity measures.

NC4 is also developing a Rapid Reference Guide aimed at standardising and streamlining the investigation and prosecution of cybercrime cases in Kenya.