Chinese researchers have unveiled a new all-electric hybrid drone capable of flying at altitudes exceeding 8,800 metres. This was reported by Science and Technology Daily, a partner of TV BRICS.

This achievement opens up new possibilities for scientific research under extreme conditions known by experts as the “impossible triangle”: extremely low air pressure, extreme temperatures and intense turbulence.

This breakthrough is attributable to the drone’s unique design. Unlike traditional multi-rotor systems, which disturb airflow, and petrol engines, which emit exhaust fumes that interfere with measurements, this new drone utilises a zero-emission electric hybrid power system. Its fixed-wing cruise flight minimises air disturbance, while a sampling port at the nose allows samples to be collected from undisturbed natural air currents.

The device has already been put to practical use during an expedition to high-altitude regions. Previously, researchers had only been able to measure end-point results. On this occasion, within 20 minutes, scientists were able to capture the entire process of glacial winds – from their initiation to their propagation – and also identified the areas affected by these winds. The drone collected data on the vertical distribution of pollutants and the impact of glacial winds on the structure of the atmospheric boundary layer.

As pointed out by Ye Chunxiang, a PhD supervisor at Peking University’s School of Environmental Science and Engineering, the drone effectively “transports” a ground-based laboratory to high altitudes, opening up a new paradigm for three-dimensional atmospheric monitoring.

The achievement resolves the long-standing challenge of obtaining samples at altitudes above 8,000 metres, a feat that had previously proved difficult for weather balloons, manned aircraft and conventional drones. The new technology will facilitate systematic research into high-altitude ecosystems and improve climate models for one of the most remote regions on Earth.

Courtesy/Science and Technology Daily & TV BRICS