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Petrol tanker explodes along Eldoret-Webuye highway

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

Several people are feared dead after a petrol tanker overturned and burst into flames near Paul Boit High School along the Eldoret-Webuye road.

The Kenya Red Cross Society issued an alert at 10:37pm, warning of a mass casualty incident, although police had not confirmed any deaths by the time of publication

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“A mass casualty incident has occurred along the Eldoret-Webuye road near Paul Boit Secondary School, following a petroleum tanker explosion”, KRCS said on X.

Emergency response teams are the scene of the accident.

“Kenya Red Cross is on the ground responding in collaboration with Kenya Police and firefighters”, Kenya Red Cross said

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area to allow emergency response teams unhindered access.

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More updates to follow

 

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