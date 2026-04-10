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NACADA, Judiciary join forces to train magistrates and judicial officers

NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa said the primary intention of training judicial officers is to enhance the capacity of the criminal justice system to effectively identify, assess, and manage substance use disorders

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has kicked off a high-level sensitisation programme for judicial officers in Nairobi, bringing together Principal Magistrates and other senior officials from the Judiciary.

The training is part of revamped strategies to implement the presidential directive on the renewed fight against alcohol and drug abuse in the country.

During the session, the judicial team was taken through NACADA’s mandate under the NACADA Act, 2012 as well as the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act (ADCA), 2010 including its regulatory powers over licensing, public education, and coordination of multi-agency enforcement.

The officers also examined the Authority’s flagship programmes on alternatives to incarceration, such as community-based rehabilitation, treatment orders, and supervised diversion for low-risk drug offenders.

Speaking after the training, NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa said the primary intention of training judicial officers is to enhance the capacity of the criminal justice system to effectively identify, assess, and manage substance use disorders.

“This training aims to improve judicial understanding of addiction, fostering a shift towards rehabilitative rather than solely punitive justice,” Dr. Omerikwa explained.

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The move comes as Kenya intensifies its war on drugs following President William Ruto’s declaration of alcohol and drug abuse as a national emergency. Early this year, the Head of State directed a multi-agency crackdown on illicit brews and narcotics, with NACADA leading coordinated operations that have seen major busts in Nairobi, Machakos, and Mombasa.

However, the training also highlighted persistent challenges in compliance and enforcement, including rogue bar operators evading closure, political interference in licensing, and weak follow-up on court-ordered rehabilitation. Magistrates noted that some offenders abscond from treatment programmes due to inadequate supervision and limited rehabilitation facilities.

Dr. Omerikwa stressed that incarceration alone does not break the cycle of addiction. He said NACADA is working with the Judiciary to embed substance use disorder modules into judicial induction courses, aiming to reduce relapse rates, decongest prisons, and help addicts become productive members of society. The programme will be rolled out to all magistrates nationwide.

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