Kenya secures Ksh10.4B boost to reduce maternal, newborn deaths

Kenya has secured an investment of USD 80 million (approximately Ksh 10.4 billion) to accelerate efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths following the signing of a Cooperation Framework between the Ministry of Health and the Beginnings Fund.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, said the five-year partnership will boost implementation of Kenya’s Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) Acceleration Plan and support the country’s 90-90-80-80 maternal and newborn health targets.

“The move marks a major milestone in advancing equitable, high-quality maternal and newborn healthcare through nationally led reforms,” said Duale.

He said the programme will focus on 21 high-burden counties and nearly 200 high-volume health facilities, with interventions expected to benefit close to six million women and newborns by 2030.

Supported by the Beginnings Fund, the Gates Foundation, the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other global partners, the initiative will strengthen efforts to reduce preventable maternal and newborn deaths while building a more resilient and sustainable health system.

The CS said the partnership complements the Government’s ongoing maternal and newborn health reforms, including the Maternal and Newborn Health Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) launched by President William Ruto under the Taifa Care programme.

It will strengthen leadership, improve the quality of care, promote innovation, enhance sustainable financing and reinforce accountability to reduce maternal mortality, newborn deaths and stillbirths.

He noted that key investments will support the availability of lifesaving medicines, essential commodities and medical technologies, improve maternity and newborn infrastructure, expand the health workforce, strengthen emergency referral systems, accelerate digital health solutions and enhance health information systems.

The interventions will further advance Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage agenda while aligning development partner investments with the Government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

CS Duale noted that the Ministry of Health is championing a country-led approach to health sector transformation, noting that development partnerships must shift from fragmented projects to coordinated investments that strengthen government systems and deliver sustainable health outcomes.

He emphasized that successful implementation will depend on close collaboration between the National Government, county governments and development partners.

The Cabinet Secretary commended the Beginnings Fund for aligning its investment with Kenya’s national health priorities and called for a unified approach anchored on one plan, one budget and one accountability framework to enhance transparency, efficiency and collective responsibility in delivering results.

The signing of the Cooperation Framework represents a significant step towards ensuring every woman has access to safe, quality maternity care and every newborn is given the best possible chance to survive and thrive.

The ceremony was attended by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga, Director-General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, Council of Governors Chief Executive Officer Mary Mwiti, Beginnings Fund Chief Executive Officer Alice Kang’ethe, World Health Organization Country Representative Dr. Neema Kimambo, Director of Family Health Dr. Bashir Issak, county government representatives, development partners, implementing agencies and senior Ministry of Health officials.