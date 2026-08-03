Construction of Thika Stadium to be completed in four months

The Construction of the Sh850 million Thika Stadium is at 20 per cent completion, with the government expressing confidence that the flagship sports facility will be ready for use by December this year.

Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru, announced the progress during an inspection tour of the project saying most of the critical earthworks and foundation construction had been completed, paving the way for the next Phase of works.

“The project is progressing well and has now attained 20 per cent completion. We are satisfied with the pace of work and remain confident that the Stadium will be completed by December as scheduled,” Mariru said.

Renovation of the former Thika Municipal Stadium will transform the facility into a modern regional sports complex capable of hosting major sporting events, while providing local sportspersons with quality training and competition facilities.

The Stadium will have 10,000-seater capacity, with a standard football pitch, main pavilion, terraced spectator, modern changing rooms, floodlights, adequate parking areas among several other amenities.

Mariru said the Stadium would boost sports development in Kiambu County and the wider Central Kenya region by providing world-class infrastructure for football, athletics and other sporting disciplines.

“This facility will play a critical role in identifying and nurturing talent, while creating more opportunities for young people to participate in sports. It is an investment in the future of our youth and the country’s sporting excellence,” he added.

The PS noted that the Thika Stadium is among several sports infrastructure projects being implemented by the National government to modernise sporting facilities and improve access to quality sports infrastructure across the country.

“Once complete, the Stadium will position Thika as a regional sporting hub, capable of attracting major tournaments and other events. This will create opportunities for businesses in the hospitality, transport and retail sectors, while strengthening the local economy,” he said.

The Stadium is expected to become one of Central Kenya’s premier sporting venues, supporting talent development and advancing the government’s agenda of using sports as a driver of youth empowerment, economic growth and national development.