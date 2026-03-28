Ruto tasks diplomats to promote Kenya as investment hub, global partner

President William Ruto has challenged Kenya’s diplomats to position Kenya not only as a prime destination for investment, but also as a trusted partner in shaping the future.

Speaking during the opening of the 19th Ambassadors and High Commissioners Conference in Nairobi, President William Ruto noted that to achieve this, the envoys need to project a credible national image, securing new markets, unlocking untapped opportunities, attracting investment, and advancing Kenya’s strategic interests with clarity and purpose.

The diplomats are convening in Nairobi under the theme ‘Advancing Kenya’s Interests in a Rapidly Evolving Geopolitical Landscape’ bringing together Heads of Mission, Deputies, Consuls-General, and senior officers from across the world to deliberate on key national priorities, foreign policy strategies, and ways to strengthen both bilateral and multilateral relations.

The President said achieving this ambition requires a coordinated whole-of-government approach.

“As we drive reforms at home, our representatives abroad, ambassadors and high commissioners, must clearly articulate and position Kenya’s full potential, tell our story with conviction, and convert that promise into partnerships that deliver real results,” said President Ruto.

On the global order, Ruto noted that it was undergoing profound shifts marked by rising unilateralism, weakening multilateral frameworks, and growing geopolitical tensions that continue to affect economic stability worldwide.

He pointed to ongoing global conflicts, including in the Middle East, as examples of disruptions that have far-reaching implications for trade, investment, and international cooperation, urging diplomats to approach their work with clarity, adaptability, and purpose.

Additionally, Ruto outlined four strategic priorities for diplomats, including advancing economic diplomacy, strengthening global partnerships, and promoting Kenya’s interests abroad.

On the global stage, the President reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation, while advocating for reforms in global institutions to make them more representative and effective. He also highlighted Kenya’s role in peacekeeping efforts and regional stability initiatives across Africa and beyond.

“In response to evolving global realities, Kenya will pursue a principled and pragmatic foreign policy. We will engage partners across all regions on the basis of mutual respect and shared benefit, while steadfastly advancing our sovereignty and long-term national interests,” he said.

Ruto highlighted upcoming role as host of major international conferences, Africa-France Summit and 11th Our Ocean Conference describing them as opportunities that underscore Kenya’s growing role as a convener of consequential international dialogue.

“In May, we will host the Africa-France Summit, the first to be held outside the Francophonie, providing a strategic platform to reframe Africa’s partnership with France in trade, investment, and industrial

cooperation on the basis of parity and mutual respect,” he said.

Adding that: “In June, Kenya will also host the 11th Our Ocean Conference in Mombasa and Kilifi, the first ever on African soil, bringing together governments, civil society, and the private sector to advance marine conservation, the blue economy, climate resilience, and ocean governance, while creating real opportunities for our communities and economies.”

He urged ambassadors to amplify Kenya’s voice encouraging them to help build momentum for the two historic engagements.