Kenya to face South Africa in Hong Kong Sevens quarter-final

Kenya’s rugby sevens men’s team, Shujaa, will take on South Africa’s Blitzboks on Saturday afternoon in the Cup quarter-final of the Hong Kong leg of the World Championship.

Kenya booked their spot in the last eight after beating the USA 17-10, in the last group C fixture early on Saturday.

Shujaa started on a wrong footing on Friday after losing to Australia and New Zealand.

Other Cup quarter-finals will pit France against New Zealand. Australia will be up against Spain, while Fiji will tackle Argentina.