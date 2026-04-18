RugbySports

Kenya to face South Africa in Hong Kong Sevens quarter-final

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Kenya’s rugby sevens men’s team, Shujaa, will take on South Africa’s Blitzboks on Saturday afternoon in the Cup quarter-final of the Hong Kong leg of the World Championship.

Kenya booked their spot in the last eight after beating the USA 17-10, in the last group C fixture early on Saturday.

Shujaa started on a wrong footing on Friday after losing to Australia and New Zealand.

Other Cup quarter-finals will pit France against New Zealand. Australia will be up against Spain, while Fiji will tackle Argentina.

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