Snow shines in South Africa to secure Sunshine Tour Card

Kenyan professional golfer Greg Snow has earned a coveted Sunshine Tour card for the 2026/27 season following an impressive performance at the Theo Manyama Qualifying School – Final Stage held from 25th to 29th March 2026 at Parys Golf & Country Estate and Vaal de Grace Golf Estate in South Africa.

Competing against a strong field of 178 players from across Africa and beyond, Snow delivered a composed and consistent display over the grueling 90-hole tournament that featured a cut after 72 holes for the top 65 players and ties to finish tied 21st at 15-under par 345.

He carded rounds of 68, 68, 67, 72 and 70 to secure a place among the top 25 players and ties, earning Sunshine Tour membership in Category 9. This category provides players with higher chances of entry into events, particularly when fields are oversubscribed .

On the final day, Snow opened with a 34 on the front nine, including birdies at the par-4 sixth and par-5 ninth. Despite back-to-back bogeys at holes 12 and 13, the experienced golfer recovered strongly with birdies at the par-4 17th and par-5 18th to record a strong finish.

Reflecting on the achievement, Snow said: “Securing my Sunshine Tour card for the 2026/2027 season is an incredible feeling. It’s something I’ve worked towards for a long time, so there’s a real sense of pride and relief knowing that the hard work has paid off. At the same time, it’s only the beginning. I see it as an opportunity to compete consistently at a high level, keep improving, and really test myself against some of the best players out there. I’m excited for what’s ahead, grateful for the support around me, and motivated to make the most of this next chapter.”

Snow earned the right to play in the final stage of Q School by finishing 5th in the Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit, which qualified him among the top 30 players for the 90-hole final qualifying event in South Africa.

On his decision to take part in Q School, Snow added: “Taking the leap to come to South Africa for Q School was driven by a belief in my game and a desire to compete at a higher level. I knew that if I wanted to grow and give myself the best opportunities, I had to step out of my comfort zone and test myself in a stronger, more competitive environment.”

The Muthaiga Golf Club player becomes the fourth player from the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing to secure a Sunshine Tour card for the 2026/27 season.

He joins Njoroge Kibugu, Celestin Nsanzuwera and Dismas Indiza, who finished first, second and third respectively on the Order of Merit during the Tour’s inaugural season.

Speaking on Snow’s achievement, Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing Promoter Charles Gacheru praised the golfer’s consistency and highlighted the pathway the tour continues to create for regional talent.

“Greg’s achievement is a perfect example of what the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing was designed to do. It provides our players with a clear and competitive pathway to the Sunshine Tour and beyond. Finishing fifth on the Order of Merit and then going on to secure a tour card at the final stage of Q School shows the level of talent we have in this region,” Gacheru said. “For Greg, this is a well-deserved milestone. He has been one of the most consistent professionals in the region, and earning his Sunshine Tour card is both a reward for his persistence and a great moment for Kenyan golf. It also sends a strong message to upcoming players that if you perform well on the Development Tour, the opportunities to progress to the next level are very real,” he added.

Snow’s success adds to the growing list of East African golfers making strides on the international stage, underlining the Sunshine Development Tour’s role as a critical bridge between regional competition and global professional golf. Kenya