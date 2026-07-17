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Three shot in northern Denmark

Xinhua
By Xinhua
1 Min Read
Paramedics at work with an ambulance

Three people, including a police officer and a suspected gunman, were shot in northern Denmark on Friday afternoon, local police said.

According to Danish broadcaster DR, police said the three people were in serious condition, without providing further details.

Police were initially called to a reported fire at an address in Norresundby, just north of Aalborg. Officers came under fire upon arriving at the scene and returned fire.

The suspected gunman, a police officer and another person at the scene were shot, police said.

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Police later said the shooting had ended, but a large number of officers remained at the scene and were expected to continue working in the area for an extended period. DR reported that firefighters and emergency personnel were also present. The public was urged to stay away.

The identity of the suspected gunman, the reason for the shooting and any possible motive remain unknown. It is not clear whether anyone had been arrested or whether others were involved.

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