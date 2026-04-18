International Business

India and Russia advance cooperation in steel sector

Talks focus on raw materials, technology exchange and joint industrial development

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

India and Russia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in the steel sector, with discussions focusing on expanding collaboration in raw material supply, technology exchange and industrial development, reports Indian Government.

The issue was addressed during a roundtable held in New Delhi, attended by delegations from both countries, including Mikhail Yurin, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. The discussions aimed to deepen mutual understanding of each country’s industrial strategies and future outlook.

According to India’s Ministry of Steel, the talks contributed to a broader exchange of views on issues of shared interest and reinforced the foundation for long-term collaboration in a strategically important industry.

The meeting follows a series of high-level engagements between the two countries, reflecting sustained efforts to expand bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors. During these consultations, led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, both countries also exchanged views on regional and global developments.
The latest discussions took place as part of a broader official visit, which included meetings with India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. In recent remarks, Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening its longstanding partnership with Russia, both bilaterally and within multilateral frameworks.

Particular emphasis has been placed on cooperation within BRICS, currently chaired by India, where both countries aim to work closely on addressing shared global challenges through inclusive and balanced approaches.

The renewed focus on the steel sector underscores its importance as a driver of industrial growth, infrastructure development and economic resilience, highlighting the role of India–Russia cooperation in supporting sustainable and mutually beneficial progress.

Microsoft $69bn gaming deal temporarily blocked in US
Wheat prices soar after Russia warns shipping
AI boom boosts Nvidia despite ‘geopolitical issues’
Xi stresses putting in place new systems for higher-standard open economy

Courtesy/BRICS TV

Africa must move from destination to driver in global tourism
Tesla delivers record number of cars after price cuts
Asia stocks slide as US and Iran threaten to escalate war
American Tower says emission per tower in Africa down 21pc
Rwanda secures funding for $100M cable car project 
Share This Article
Previous Article Suspected Anthrax outbreak reported in Vihiga, two human cases confirmed
Next Article Kenya to face South Africa in Hong Kong Sevens quarter-final
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Historic case against British Government has been filed
County News NEWS
Kenya to face South Africa in Hong Kong Sevens quarter-final
Rugby Sports
Suspected Anthrax outbreak reported in Vihiga, two human cases confirmed
County News
Oburu says ODM-UDA negotiations yet to begin
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

BusinessInternational Business

Ukraine war: UK arms giant BAE Systems sets up local business

BusinessInternational Business

Finsco Africa expands to Tanzania, boosting real estate opportunities

BusinessInternational Business

China’s CPI falls 0.2% in October

Loss and damage fund
BusinessInternational Business

Africa to pick three members for climate Loss and Damage Fund Board

Show More