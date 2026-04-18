India and Russia advance cooperation in steel sector

India and Russia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in the steel sector, with discussions focusing on expanding collaboration in raw material supply, technology exchange and industrial development, reports Indian Government.

The issue was addressed during a roundtable held in New Delhi, attended by delegations from both countries, including Mikhail Yurin, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. The discussions aimed to deepen mutual understanding of each country’s industrial strategies and future outlook.

According to India’s Ministry of Steel, the talks contributed to a broader exchange of views on issues of shared interest and reinforced the foundation for long-term collaboration in a strategically important industry.

The meeting follows a series of high-level engagements between the two countries, reflecting sustained efforts to expand bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors. During these consultations, led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, both countries also exchanged views on regional and global developments.

The latest discussions took place as part of a broader official visit, which included meetings with India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. In recent remarks, Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening its longstanding partnership with Russia, both bilaterally and within multilateral frameworks.

Particular emphasis has been placed on cooperation within BRICS, currently chaired by India, where both countries aim to work closely on addressing shared global challenges through inclusive and balanced approaches.

The renewed focus on the steel sector underscores its importance as a driver of industrial growth, infrastructure development and economic resilience, highlighting the role of India–Russia cooperation in supporting sustainable and mutually beneficial progress.

Courtesy/BRICS TV