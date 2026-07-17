Murkomen warns delayed contractors of replacement

The Kenya Kwanza Administration is firmly committed to completing all stalled projects across the country so as to unlock their socio-economic benefits and deliver value for resources invested, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said.

He warned that contractors who are derailing the Government agenda through inordinate delays will be replaced.

The CS was speaking when he inspected construction works at Tambach Teachers Training College, Chebara Vocational Training Centre, Chebara Boys High School, AIC Chebara Girls High School, Chebara Comprehensive School, and AIC Chebara Chapel in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

“We will ensure full implementation of the Presidential directive to mobilise resources and fast-track the work of the new contractor following the previous contractor’s failure to complete the projects,” the CS said.

He later inspected the ongoing renovation of infrastructure and construction of hostels at Tambach Teachers Training College, as well as the construction site of the new Kerio University.

“We remain resolute in ensuring that every taxpayer’s coin is accounted for and that public projects are completed within the stipulated timelines and standards,” the CS noted.

He was accompanied by Housing and Urban Development PS Charles Hinga, Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich, Senator William Kisang, MPs Adams Kipsanai (Keiyo North), Timothy Toroitich (Marakwet West), Caroline Ngelechei (County), and MCAs, among other leaders.