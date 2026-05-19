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Kenya to find out its group opponents in  2027 AFCON qualifiers

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

 

The Qualifiers draw for the PAMOJA 2027 Africa Cup OF Nations will be conducted today at 3pm in Cairo.

48 teams will participate in the qualifiers, and they will be divided into 12 groups with 24 teams qualifying for the finals in 2027.

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda have already qualified as co-hosts but will nevertheless take part in the qualifiers.

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The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will kick off from the 19th of June to the 17th of July next year in the three East African countries that won the Pamoja bid to co-host the 2024 African Nations Championship successfully.

Kenya’s Harambee Stars last participated in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where they failed to advance past the group stage, but are nevertheless working hard to break that jinx in 2027.

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The team is currently preparing to face Palestine and Kyrgyzstan in international friendlies during the FIFA international window on the 3rd and 6th of June, respectively.

AFCON 2027 qualifying draw pots

Pot 1: Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Tunisia, Cameroon, DR Congo, Mali, South Africa, Burkina Faso

Pot 2: Cape Verde, Ghana, Guinea, Gabon, Uganda, Angola, Benin, Zambia, Mozambique, Madagascar, Equatorial Guinea, Comoros

Pot 3: Kenya, Libya, Tanzania, Niger, Mauritania, The Gambia, Sudan, Sierra Leone, Namibia, Togo, Malawi, Rwanda

Pot 4: Zimbabwe, Guinea-Bissau, Congo, Central African Republic, Liberia, Burundi, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Botswana, South Sudan, Eritrea, Somalia

 

 

 

 

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