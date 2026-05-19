Kenya reaffirms commitment to ending TB, calls for fair vaccine access

Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to ending tuberculosis (TB) through strengthened prevention, early diagnosis, expanded treatment access, innovation, and accelerated access to safe and effective TB vaccines.

Speaking during the Fourth High-Level Strategic Roundtable Discussion of the TB Vaccine Accelerator Council, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni called for equitable and timely access to future TB vaccines for high-burden countries, greater inclusion of African populations in clinical trials, sustainable financing, and stronger regional manufacturing capacity.

PS Muthoni said Kenya is already preparing for future TB vaccine introduction through strengthened regulatory systems, vaccine deployment planning, and exploration of local manufacturing opportunities.

She highlighted that Kenya has reduced TB incidence by 45 percent and TB-related deaths by 58 percent since 2015 through expanded diagnostic services, improved treatment access, and integrated TB-HIV programmes.

However, she cautioned that TB remains a significant public health challenge, with nearly one in five cases still going undetected.