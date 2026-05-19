Triumphant Africa Senior Athletics Championship team jets back,switches focus to Club Games

All the Kenyan athletes are back home after an impressive performance at the African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana, where the country finished second overall on the medal table.

Team Kenya arrived back home to a grand reception at the JKIA after collecting five gold, five silver and seven bronze medals for a total of 17, behind South Africa, who topped the standings with 22 medals.

Among the standout performers were shot putter Belinda Adhiambo Oburu, who won bronze on her debut for Kenya with a throw of 16.39 metres, Kelvin Loti, who clinched gold in the men’s 800 metres in one minute 45. 47 seconds despite logistical challenges during the championships.

Veteran Javelin star Julius Yego also struck gold with a throw of 79 .87 metres to win his 6th African crown while Diana Wanza and Diana Chepkemoi won the women’s 10,000 metres and 3,000 metres steeplechase respectively.

Attention now shifts to the Commonwealth Games set for Glasgow from July this year.