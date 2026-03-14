Kenya to host Ambassadors and High Commissioners Conference this month

Kenya will host the Ambassadors and High Commissioners Conference to discuss its Foreign Policy, from 27th-30th March 2026 in Nairobi.

Speaking after receiving a briefing on the country’s preparedness, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign & Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the government will use the forum to outline key focus areas Foreign Policy in a changing world order, alignment of national interests, and the re-invigoration of economic diplomacy.

Under the theme “Advancing Kenya’s Interests in a Rapidly Evolving Geopolitical Landscape,” the conference will also examine climate diplomacy, science and technology, the blue economy, global health diplomacy, multilateral engagement, and peace and regional stability.

“Kenya continues to position itself as a convening hub for high-level diplomatic dialogue, with strong emphasis on economic diplomacy, climate action and sustainable ocean governance,” said PCS Musalia Mudavadi.

PCS Mudavadi was joined by a team from the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, led by Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr. Korir Sing’oei and Director-General for Political and Diplomatic Affairs Amb. Josphat Maikara.