Local NewsNEWS

Kenya to host Ambassadors and High Commissioners Conference this month

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read

Kenya will host the Ambassadors and High Commissioners Conference to discuss its Foreign Policy, from 27th-30th March 2026 in Nairobi.

Speaking after receiving a briefing on the country’s preparedness, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign & Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the government will use the forum to outline key focus areas Foreign Policy in a changing world order, alignment of national interests, and the re-invigoration of economic diplomacy.

Under the theme “Advancing Kenya’s Interests in a Rapidly Evolving Geopolitical Landscape,” the conference will also examine climate diplomacy, science and technology, the blue economy, global health diplomacy, multilateral engagement, and peace and regional stability.

“Kenya continues to position itself as a convening hub for high-level diplomatic dialogue, with strong emphasis on economic diplomacy, climate action and sustainable ocean governance,” said PCS Musalia Mudavadi.

PCS Mudavadi was joined by a team from the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, led by Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr. Korir Sing’oei and Director-General for Political and Diplomatic Affairs Amb. Josphat Maikara.

Ruto, UK PM renew strategic partnership to boost trade and security
No Entry: Former Chief Justice, activists barred from entering Tanzania
President Ruto: Gov’t to Gov’t oil deal was conducted transparently
Wetang’ula criticizes Gachagua over ethnic-based politics
President Ruto calls upon leaders to shun divisive politics
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article World Kidney Day 2026: Experts highlight AI and advanced technologies in fight against kidney disease
Next Article Protecting Public Money in a World of Smart Systems with Artificial Intelligence
- Advertisement -
Latest News
WRC Safari Rally:Takamoto now leads after  Solberg,Ogier and Evans  shock retirements
Rally Sports
Chinese political advisor warns against “intellectual laziness” as AI reshapes education
Technology Technology
Afghan forces target Pakistani military installations
International News
WRC Safari Rally: Solberg extends lead to 42.6 secs after Saturday’s dramatic morning session
Rally Sports

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Jubilee Insurance announces partnership with Kenya Music Festival

Features

3rd edition of Kung Fu Wushu championships held in Kiambu, Kenya

Aga Khan
HealthLocal News

Lifesaving surgeries within reach as government, Aga Khan Hospital sign deal

County News

U.S.-Based organization delivers emergency supplies to aid Kenya’s flood victims

Show More