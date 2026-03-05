President Ruto receives credentials Jordan, Mozambique and Saudi envoys

President William Ruto has received credentials from three newly assigned Ambassadors to Kenya at State House, Nairobi.

They are Rulan Mahmoud Samara (Jordan), Jacinto Januario Maguni (Mozambique) and Saad Bin Abdullah AlNofaia (Saudi Arabia).

President Ruto assured them of his support as they begin their tour of duty in Kenya.

Ambassador Samara is a distinguished diplomat who has served in various roles, including Director of the Economic Affairs and International Cooperation Directorate.

She has previously served in high diplomatic postings in London, Rome and Bahrain.

Ambassador Samara committed to working towards elevating bilateral relations between Kenya and Jordan to new heights.

“I intend to focus on expanding trade flows and strengthening cooperation in key sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, information technology, tourism and direct investment,” she said.

Ambassador AlNofaia has served as a minister and as ambassador in Senegal, Dean of the Arab diplomatic corps, and deputy ambassador to France, as well as non resident ambassador to Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde.

He said he was keen on enhancing cooperation in five key areas, namely political, economic, development, defence and investment.

He said he will do everything in his power to ensure Kenya and Saudi Arabia bilateral cooperation continues to grow.

High Commissioner Maguni is a long serving Mozambican diplomat.

He committed to working with the Kenyan Government to unlock the full potential of the bilateral partnership with Mozambique for the mutual benefit of citizens of both nations.