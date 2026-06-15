Bensoul teams up with Ariel for new single “Waiting”

Rwandan artist Ariel Wayz has released her new single “Waiting” featuring Kenyan singer-songwriter Bensoul.

The song brings together two distinct East African voices in a warm, emotional love record built around a feeling many people know too well: two close friends who feel something deeper but are unsure whether to remain friends or become lovers.

According to the song’s description, “At its heart, “Waiting” explores the delicate space between friendship and romance, the quiet tension, the unsaid words, the fear of ruining something good, and the hope that one person will finally be brave enough to speak.”

Released through the Universal Music Group (UMG), the song is available to stream on all digital platforms.

“With Ariel Wayz representing Rwanda and Bensoul bringing his Kenyan soulful touch, the collaboration carries a strong regional feel while telling a universal love story,” UMG said in a statement. “The song is positioned as an East African love anthem for anyone who has ever been caught between “just friends” and “something more” with a campaign message of “Are we just friends, or are we waiting to become lovers?”