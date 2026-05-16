Kenya to receive Nyuki Marathon hosting rights on Sunday

Kenya is set to receive the hosting rights of the Nyuki Marathon 2027 on Sunday.

According to the State Department for Livestock Development, the move will position the country to take a leading role in advancing the apiculture agenda, driving regional conversations on beekeeping, pollination services, honey value addition and sustainable livelihoods.

This was revealed Saturday after State Department for Livestock Development Secretary Administration Dr. Joshua Chepchieng paid a courtesy visit to the Kenyan Embassy in Harare, Zimbabwe ahead of the Nyuki Marathon scheduled for 17th May at the National Sports Stadium.

Nyuki Marathon is aimed at raising awareness about the importance of bees in environmental conservation, food production, and rural livelihoods across Africa.

The marathon is being hosted in Zimbabwe for the first time following a partnership between Zimbabwe’s Sports and Recreation Commission, Worker Bees Africa, and Organa 7.

Previously, the event has been held in Tanzania since its launch in 2024.

The two countries continue to strengthen collaboration in apiculture through knowledge exchange, innovation and shared experiences aimed at growing the honey and pollination value chain across Africa.

While in Zimbabwe, the delegation interacted with local beekeepers to learn about Zimbabwe’s integrated approach to honey production and commercial pollination services.

Mazowe District, regarded as the headquarters of apiculture in Mashonaland, has successfully linked beekeeping with citrus farming, where bee colonies are strategically placed near vast orange orchards to enhance pollination and improve yields.

Tafara Madewe, owner of Mazowe Apiaries, shared insights on branding honey according to floral sources, including wild flower and citrus honey, while also demonstrating how farmers increasingly rely on beekeepers for pollination services.

Some apiaries operate mobile hive systems that are moved according to flowering seasons, while others maintain permanent installations.

The engagement also highlighted ongoing efforts in traceability, quality assurance and export market development for honey products.

The exchange also reflected the growing partnership between Kenya and Zimbabwe in promoting sustainable apiculture, regional trade and innovation within the bee sector.

The visit was joined by David Mukomana, Africa Regional President – Apimondia. Apimondia, the International Federation of Beekeepers’ Associations, the global voice of apiculture that advances scientific, technical, ecological, social and economic development in beekeeping worldwide.