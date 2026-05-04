County NewsNEWS

Ruto to address Tanzania MPs after landmark bilateral agreements

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

President Ruto is scheduled to address Tanzania’s parliament on Tuesday, where his speech is expected to highlight the need for closer ties between the two East African nations. 

This even as Kenya and Tanzania Monday signed eight agreements to deepen bilateral ties and strengthening cooperation across key sectors.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, President William Ruto who is on a two day state visit in Tanzania noted that the agreements establish new frameworks for collaboration in infrastructure development, trade facilitation, regional logistics, public service, security, and energy.

The deals are expected to enhance economic integration, improve cross-border efficiency, and reinforce the longstanding diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries.

 

Kenya, Indonesia push to strengthen bilateral ties
Families of deceased Mukumu Girls’ students to receive Ksh400,000 from State
Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi leads Githogoro residents in protesting against land grabbing
Sino-Africa Cooperation: China-trained first Kenya woman locomotive driver living her dream
Kenya, WFP strengthen partnership to boost food security
Share This Article
Previous Article Oburu rallies ODM to close ranks, end internal infighting
Next Article Kenya, Tanzania sign eight agreements to deepen ties, boost trade
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya, Tanzania sign eight agreements to deepen ties, boost trade
Local News More
Oburu rallies ODM to close ranks, end internal infighting
Local News
Cheche names Junior Starlets squad ahead of second round clash against Uganda
Football Sports
Nandi County accords Sawe heroic welcome after record setting fete in London
Athletics Sports

You May also Like

County News

Narok police arrest 2 witch doctors claiming to use bees to nab suspected thieves

Local NewsNEWS

Ruto calls for action on gender rule, asserts women are not second-class citizens

County News

National Government signs school feeding agreement with Nairobi County

Africa

Guinea-Bissau: Attempted coup was foiled, says President Embaló

Show More