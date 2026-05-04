Ruto to address Tanzania MPs after landmark bilateral agreements

President Ruto is scheduled to address Tanzania’s parliament on Tuesday, where his speech is expected to highlight the need for closer ties between the two East African nations.

This even as Kenya and Tanzania Monday signed eight agreements to deepen bilateral ties and strengthening cooperation across key sectors.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, President William Ruto who is on a two day state visit in Tanzania noted that the agreements establish new frameworks for collaboration in infrastructure development, trade facilitation, regional logistics, public service, security, and energy.

The deals are expected to enhance economic integration, improve cross-border efficiency, and reinforce the longstanding diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries.