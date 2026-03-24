FootballSports

Kenyan defender Marcelo launches inter-university tournament

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Harambee Stars left back Eric Marcelo Ouma has unveiled the inaugural Super Eight Inter-University Football Tournament with the aim of nurturing talent.

The tournament set to be hosted at Kenyatta University between May 30th and June 1st, 2026, is organised by the Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma Foundation (EMOF) and aims at transforming the university football landscape in Kenya.

The initiative marks a significant step toward reimagining university football by creating opportunities for exposure, collaboration, and long-term development within the sport.

It also calls upon stakeholders, partners, and the wider sports community to play an active role in shaping the future of Kenyan football.

Speaking at the launch on Monday Marcelo said;“This inaugural Inter-Universities Football Tournament is more than a competition—it is a statement. A statement that we are ready to build and reimagine the journey of a Kenyan footballer.”

Participating  teams have been divided into two pools with  Group A featuring  Kenyatta University, Strathmore University, Zetech University, and African International University, while Group B includes KCA University, St. Paul’s University, Kenya Methodist University, and Mount Kenya University.

Radiant Chebet smashes 5000m World Record to seal Tokyo ticket
Arsenal beat rivals Tottenham to go four points clear
World Masters Athletics Indoor: Nyandoro breezes through to the 200m final in record time
Relegation woes intensify as NPCA Super League enters penultimate stage

“Everywhere I have played, one lesson has remained constant football does not grow through lone efforts. No federation, player, or organization succeeds alone. The great footballing nations we admire today were built through collaboration—through many hands, many hearts, and a shared vision,” Ouma added.

Marcelo has an illustrious football career spanning to 50 caps for the Harambee Stars since his first call-up in 2016.

The 29-year-old left back also played for Gor Mahia in 2016 before joining FC Kolkheti 1913 in Georgia in 2017.

In 2018-2019 Marcelo joined Swedish side Vasalund, then switched to AIK Football, still in Scandinavia, featuring 45 times between 2020 and 2023.

Ouma has already amassed 44 caps with his current  Polish top-tier league club Raków Częstochowa since joining them in 2024.

Giant killing Denmak FC knocks Gor Mahia out of FKF Cup
Host Morocco stage late comeback to defeat Guinea in AFCON U 23 opener
Lekjaa elected as CAF’s representative on the FIFA Council
Boost for Malkia and relay team as EABL makes Ksh.10m donation
England forward  Lauren James given two-game Women’s World Cup ban after red card
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kericho mass grave: Exhumation of bodies begins
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kericho mass grave: Exhumation of bodies begins
Local News NEWS
Kenya to host Australia, India and Malawi in FIFA Women’s series next month
Football Scrabble
EACC arrests Nakuru Water officer over bribery allegations
County News NEWS
Oil back above $100 as conflicting claims emerge on US-Iran talks
Business International Business

You May also Like

SportsVolleyBall

Nine players dropped from the Malkia Strikers squad for the World Championship

Mikel Arteta
Football

Arteta’s Arsenal come of age with Madrid masterclass

FootballSports

Fatma Samoura: Fifa secretary general to step down from role after seven years

Sports

Boxing: Kenya to camp in Havana ahead of Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers

Show More