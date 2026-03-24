Kenyan defender Marcelo launches inter-university tournament

Harambee Stars left back Eric Marcelo Ouma has unveiled the inaugural Super Eight Inter-University Football Tournament with the aim of nurturing talent.

The tournament set to be hosted at Kenyatta University between May 30th and June 1st, 2026, is organised by the Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma Foundation (EMOF) and aims at transforming the university football landscape in Kenya.

The initiative marks a significant step toward reimagining university football by creating opportunities for exposure, collaboration, and long-term development within the sport.

It also calls upon stakeholders, partners, and the wider sports community to play an active role in shaping the future of Kenyan football.

Speaking at the launch on Monday Marcelo said;“This inaugural Inter-Universities Football Tournament is more than a competition—it is a statement. A statement that we are ready to build and reimagine the journey of a Kenyan footballer.”

Participating teams have been divided into two pools with Group A featuring Kenyatta University, Strathmore University, Zetech University, and African International University, while Group B includes KCA University, St. Paul’s University, Kenya Methodist University, and Mount Kenya University.

“Everywhere I have played, one lesson has remained constant football does not grow through lone efforts. No federation, player, or organization succeeds alone. The great footballing nations we admire today were built through collaboration—through many hands, many hearts, and a shared vision,” Ouma added.

Marcelo has an illustrious football career spanning to 50 caps for the Harambee Stars since his first call-up in 2016.

The 29-year-old left back also played for Gor Mahia in 2016 before joining FC Kolkheti 1913 in Georgia in 2017.

In 2018-2019 Marcelo joined Swedish side Vasalund, then switched to AIK Football, still in Scandinavia, featuring 45 times between 2020 and 2023.

Ouma has already amassed 44 caps with his current Polish top-tier league club Raków Częstochowa since joining them in 2024.