EntertainmentMusic

King Kaka Empire signs partnership with Universal Music

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read

The strategic collaboration aims to align on culture, craft, and to elevate East Africa’s global presence.

Kaka Empire Music Label has entered into a strategic partnership with Universal Music Group East Africa (UMGEA).

Kaka Empire is the label behind some of Kenya’s most influential artists and has played a defining role in shaping contemporary East African music.

According to a statement from UMG, through this partnership, Kaka Empire will leverage UMG’s infrastructure and industry expertise to support upcoming releases for the label’s artists while preserving its creative direction.

“The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the presence and continued growth of East African music,” the statement read. “By combining Kaka Empire’s creative leadership with Universal’s distribution network and strategic support, the collaboration aims to further elevate the region’s sound and connect it with broader audiences.”

Rapper King Kaka is among Kenya’s most influential artists with hits like “Wajinga Nyinyi”, “Promised Land” featuring Amos & Josh and “Dundaing” featuring Kristoff. UMG praised his work and career with emphasis on his longevity in the industry.

“King Kaka’s journey has been built on music with purpose, stories rooted in real life, social commentary, and cultural reflection,” the statement continued. “His work continues to set the bar for lyrical depth, longevity, and cultural relevance within the region’s evolving music landscape.”

K-pop band Huntr/X first all-girl band to top Billboard since Destiny’s Child
Report: Women drive surge in music and podcast streaming across Africa
Teni discusses her love of music
White Cap Unveils ‘Stay Crisp’ Campaign
Samson Maombi successfully performs at Tromsø festival
Gina Miles wins season 23 of “The Voice”
Tickets go on sale for Bien’s Kenyan tour
Taylor Swift devastated by death of fan in Brazil
PrideInn Hotels launch coastal Turkish-themed restaurant
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Full list of Oscar nominees ahead of award ceremony on Sunday
Next Article Why universities may be barred from offering certificate, diploma courses
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Karun releases four track EP after year off
Entertainment Music
Why universities may be barred from offering certificate, diploma courses
Local News NEWS
Full list of Oscar nominees ahead of award ceremony on Sunday
Entertainment Film
Ship attacks in Gulf intensify as Israel launches new strikes in Lebanon
International News NEWS

You May also Like

Entertainment

Mammito Eunice surprises fans with hilarious pregnancy announcement

Entertainment

Kenyan artist, Idd Aziz, performs at Coachella

CelebrityEntertainment

Gospel musician William Getumbe arrested

Entertainment

Tony Bennett: Legendary singer dies aged 96

Show More