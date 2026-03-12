King Kaka Empire signs partnership with Universal Music

The strategic collaboration aims to align on culture, craft, and to elevate East Africa’s global presence.

Kaka Empire Music Label has entered into a strategic partnership with Universal Music Group East Africa (UMGEA).

Kaka Empire is the label behind some of Kenya’s most influential artists and has played a defining role in shaping contemporary East African music.

According to a statement from UMG, through this partnership, Kaka Empire will leverage UMG’s infrastructure and industry expertise to support upcoming releases for the label’s artists while preserving its creative direction.

“The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the presence and continued growth of East African music,” the statement read. “By combining Kaka Empire’s creative leadership with Universal’s distribution network and strategic support, the collaboration aims to further elevate the region’s sound and connect it with broader audiences.”

Rapper King Kaka is among Kenya’s most influential artists with hits like “Wajinga Nyinyi”, “Promised Land” featuring Amos & Josh and “Dundaing” featuring Kristoff. UMG praised his work and career with emphasis on his longevity in the industry.

“King Kaka’s journey has been built on music with purpose, stories rooted in real life, social commentary, and cultural reflection,” the statement continued. “His work continues to set the bar for lyrical depth, longevity, and cultural relevance within the region’s evolving music landscape.”